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lifestyle template

Events app template for Draftbit

Events discovery and ticketing app.

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eventsticketingdiscoverymapscreator-tools
Events app template — primary screen

What you get

Event discovery and ticketing app with attendee browsing, map search, ticket management, and creator tools for hosting events and tracking performance.

  • Attendee browsing with feed and map views
  • Ticket purchase, ownership, and entry management
  • Creator dashboard for event setup, analytics, and revenue
  • Profile and saved-events flows out of the box

Every screen, ready to customize

7+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.

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  • Events app template — screen 2
  • Events app template — screen 3
  • Events app template — screen 4
  • Events app template — screen 5
  • Events app template — screen 6
  • Events app template — screen 7
  • Events app template — screen 8

Who it's for

Founders launching an events platform, creators selling tickets, or teams building a community discovery app.

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What you can build with it

  • Launch a niche-events ticketing app
  • Build a community discovery and meetup product
  • Ship a creator-led event hosting app

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