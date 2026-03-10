lifestyle template
Events app template for Draftbit
Events discovery and ticketing app.
eventsticketingdiscoverymapscreator-tools
What you get
Event discovery and ticketing app with attendee browsing, map search, ticket management, and creator tools for hosting events and tracking performance.
- Attendee browsing with feed and map views
- Ticket purchase, ownership, and entry management
- Creator dashboard for event setup, analytics, and revenue
- Profile and saved-events flows out of the box
Every screen, ready to customize
7+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.
Who it's for
Founders launching an events platform, creators selling tickets, or teams building a community discovery app.
What you can build with it
- Launch a niche-events ticketing app
- Build a community discovery and meetup product
- Ship a creator-led event hosting app