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marketplace template

Marketplace app template for Draftbit

Two-sided services marketplace.

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marketplaceservicesbookingschatprovider-tools
Marketplace app template — primary screen

What you get

Two-sided services marketplace with browsing, bookings, saved listings, buyer orders, in-app chat, and provider tools for revenue, orders, analytics, and customer management.

  • Two-sided home and search for browsing services
  • Buyer flow: bookings, orders, saved listings, chat
  • Provider tools: revenue, orders, customers, analytics
  • Built-in messaging between buyer and provider

Every screen, ready to customize

10+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.

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  • Marketplace app template — screen 2
  • Marketplace app template — screen 3
  • Marketplace app template — screen 4
  • Marketplace app template — screen 5
  • Marketplace app template — screen 6
  • Marketplace app template — screen 7
  • Marketplace app template — screen 8
  • Marketplace app template — screen 9
  • Marketplace app template — screen 10
  • Marketplace app template — screen 11

Who it's for

Founders building two-sided service businesses — booking, scheduling, and provider management out of the box.

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What you can build with it

  • Stand up a services marketplace MVP
  • Build a niche-vertical booking and provider app
  • Add in-app chat and bookings to an existing directory

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