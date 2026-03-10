marketplace template
Marketplace app template for Draftbit
Two-sided services marketplace.
marketplaceservicesbookingschatprovider-tools
What you get
Two-sided services marketplace with browsing, bookings, saved listings, buyer orders, in-app chat, and provider tools for revenue, orders, analytics, and customer management.
- Two-sided home and search for browsing services
- Buyer flow: bookings, orders, saved listings, chat
- Provider tools: revenue, orders, customers, analytics
- Built-in messaging between buyer and provider
Every screen, ready to customize
10+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.
Who it's for
Founders building two-sided service businesses — booking, scheduling, and provider management out of the box.
What you can build with it
- Stand up a services marketplace MVP
- Build a niche-vertical booking and provider app
- Add in-app chat and bookings to an existing directory