marketplace template
Rentals app template for Draftbit
Property booking with host tools.
propertyrentalsbookingtravelhost-tools
What you get
Rental marketplace app with property discovery, favorites, booking checkout, trip management, guest messaging, and host tools for reservations, listings, calendar, earnings, and insights.
- Property search, filters, and detail pages
- Guest flow: bookings, reservations, messages
- Host tools: listings, calendar, revenue, reviews
- Map and gallery-first browsing
Every screen, ready to customize
13+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.
Who it's for
Vacation rental operators, property managers, and marketplaces with hosts and guests.
What you can build with it
- Ship a niche vacation-rental marketplace
- Build a property management app for hosts
- Add booking and host tools to a directory site