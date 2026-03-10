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marketplace template

Rentals app template for Draftbit

Property booking with host tools.

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propertyrentalsbookingtravelhost-tools
Rentals app template — primary screen

What you get

Rental marketplace app with property discovery, favorites, booking checkout, trip management, guest messaging, and host tools for reservations, listings, calendar, earnings, and insights.

  • Property search, filters, and detail pages
  • Guest flow: bookings, reservations, messages
  • Host tools: listings, calendar, revenue, reviews
  • Map and gallery-first browsing

Every screen, ready to customize

13+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.

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  • Rentals app template — screen 2
  • Rentals app template — screen 3
  • Rentals app template — screen 4
  • Rentals app template — screen 5
  • Rentals app template — screen 6
  • Rentals app template — screen 7
  • Rentals app template — screen 8
  • Rentals app template — screen 9
  • Rentals app template — screen 10
  • Rentals app template — screen 11
  • Rentals app template — screen 12
  • Rentals app template — screen 13
  • Rentals app template — screen 14

Who it's for

Vacation rental operators, property managers, and marketplaces with hosts and guests.

Start building free Or get expert help shipping it

What you can build with it

  • Ship a niche vacation-rental marketplace
  • Build a property management app for hosts
  • Add booking and host tools to a directory site

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