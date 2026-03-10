fintech template
Wallet app template for Draftbit
Mobile wallet with transfers and cards.
walletpaymentsfinancetransferscards
What you get
Mobile wallet app with balance tracking, digital cards, recipients, money transfers, transaction history, scheduled payments, recurring payments, payment requests, and card controls.
- Home, balance, and recent activity surfaces
- Add and manage cards, recipients, and limits
- Send money, request payments, and schedule recurring transfers
- Card controls, transaction history, and statements
Every screen, ready to customize
11+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.
Who it's for
Fintech founders, neobanks, and teams building branded payments inside another product.
What you can build with it
- Build a branded payments wallet for your existing app
- Ship a fintech MVP without rebuilding card and transfer screens
- Add P2P transfers to a marketplace or rewards product