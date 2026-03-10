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fintech template

Wallet app template for Draftbit

Mobile wallet with transfers and cards.

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walletpaymentsfinancetransferscards
Wallet app template — primary screen

What you get

Mobile wallet app with balance tracking, digital cards, recipients, money transfers, transaction history, scheduled payments, recurring payments, payment requests, and card controls.

  • Home, balance, and recent activity surfaces
  • Add and manage cards, recipients, and limits
  • Send money, request payments, and schedule recurring transfers
  • Card controls, transaction history, and statements

Every screen, ready to customize

11+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.

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  • Wallet app template — screen 2
  • Wallet app template — screen 3
  • Wallet app template — screen 4
  • Wallet app template — screen 5
  • Wallet app template — screen 6
  • Wallet app template — screen 7
  • Wallet app template — screen 8
  • Wallet app template — screen 9
  • Wallet app template — screen 10
  • Wallet app template — screen 11
  • Wallet app template — screen 12

Who it's for

Fintech founders, neobanks, and teams building branded payments inside another product.

Start building free Or get expert help shipping it

What you can build with it

  • Build a branded payments wallet for your existing app
  • Ship a fintech MVP without rebuilding card and transfer screens
  • Add P2P transfers to a marketplace or rewards product

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