Best No-Code and Low-Code Backends for Mobile Apps

Choosing a backend is one of the most important early decisions in a mobile app project. The right backend gives you authentication, data storage, APIs, permissions, file storage, automations, and room to scale. The wrong backend can slow down every feature after your prototype.

This guide was originally published in 2021 and has been refreshed for today’s Draftbit platform. Draftbit is still backend agnostic, but the way teams build apps has changed: AI agents can help create screens and wire up data, visual editing can handle a lot of product iteration, and builders still need clean APIs, reliable permissions, and code ownership when the app grows.

Draftbit can connect to backend services through REST API integrations, GraphQL integrations, and MCP servers for AI-assisted workflows. You can start from a production-ready app template, connect your data source, customize the UI visually, edit source code when needed, and publish to web, iOS, and Android from one workflow. If you want help choosing or implementing a backend, Draftbit Expert Services can help with architecture, database setup, API design, integrations, migrations, and launch support.

Quick answer: which backend should you choose?

For most Draftbit mobile apps, start with one of these patterns:

Need Strong fit A production Postgres backend with auth, storage, and generated APIs Supabase A no-code backend with visual API building and business logic Xano A Google-backed backend with auth, analytics, messaging, and NoSQL data Firebase A lightweight operational database for internal tools or prototypes Airtable A visual backend with data, users, files, messaging, and server-side logic Backendless An open-source backend you can self-host or run in the cloud Appwrite A GraphQL layer over existing databases and services Hasura Content-heavy apps with editorial workflows Contentful, Sanity, or Strapi Parse-compatible apps or teams that want managed Parse hosting Back4App

There is no universal best backend. The best choice depends on your data model, auth requirements, team skill, compliance needs, budget, and whether you want to own more of the stack.

What to look for in a mobile app backend

Before comparing tools, define the job your backend needs to do:

Data model: Is your app mostly relational data, documents, content, files, or events?

Is your app mostly relational data, documents, content, files, or events? Auth and permissions: Do users need roles, organizations, teams, private records, or admin views?

Do users need roles, organizations, teams, private records, or admin views? API shape: Does the backend expose REST, GraphQL, SDKs, webhooks, or MCP-compatible workflows?

Does the backend expose REST, GraphQL, SDKs, webhooks, or MCP-compatible workflows? Business logic: Can you safely run server-side actions, scheduled jobs, and custom validation?

Can you safely run server-side actions, scheduled jobs, and custom validation? Scalability: Can it handle the expected read/write volume, storage, and realtime usage?

Can it handle the expected read/write volume, storage, and realtime usage? Portability: Can you export your data and avoid locking your app into a dead end?

Can you export your data and avoid locking your app into a dead end? Team fit: Will your team actually be able to operate it after launch?

Draftbit gives you flexibility here. You can keep a backend you already use, connect to generated APIs, add custom code, or work with Draftbit experts to design a backend that fits the product instead of forcing the product into a tool.

1. Supabase

Best for teams that want a production-friendly Postgres backend with auth, storage, realtime, Edge Functions, and generated APIs.

Supabase is one of the strongest default choices for modern app teams. It is built around Postgres, which makes it a good fit for structured data, relational models, reporting, and long-term portability. Supabase also includes authentication, storage, realtime subscriptions, Edge Functions, and APIs that can be connected to a Draftbit app.

Supabase works well when you want a real database foundation without building your own backend from scratch. It is especially strong for marketplaces, dashboards, internal tools, social apps, directories, booking flows, and apps where relationships between records matter.

The tradeoff is that Supabase still rewards teams that understand database design. Row Level Security is powerful, but it must be designed carefully. If your app includes sensitive data, tenant isolation, or complex user roles, spend time on the schema and policy model before the UI gets too far ahead.

Use Supabase when:

You want Postgres as the core database.

You need auth, storage, and generated APIs in one platform.

You care about long-term data ownership and portability.

Your app has relational data or reporting needs.

Watch out for:

Row Level Security and permissions require careful design.

Poor schema decisions early can make app logic harder later.

Usage-based pricing can change with scale, so check the current Supabase pricing.

2. Xano

Best for non-developers and product teams that need a scalable backend, visual API builder, database, auth, and business logic without hand-writing server code.

Xano remains one of the most popular low-code backend choices for Draftbit apps. It gives you a hosted database, REST APIs, auth, file storage, background tasks, and a visual function stack for backend logic. That makes it a strong choice when you want to move quickly but still need server-side workflows that are more advanced than a simple spreadsheet or CMS.

Xano is especially useful for apps with custom workflows: bookings, user-generated content, marketplaces, onboarding flows, subscriptions, internal approval processes, and multi-step business rules. Draftbit can consume Xano APIs like any other REST service, and Expert Services can help shape the data model and API contract if the app is complex.

Use Xano when:

You want a visual backend builder with real API control.

Your app needs custom backend workflows but you do not want to manage servers.

You want Draftbit for the frontend and a purpose-built no-code backend for logic.

You need a backend that non-developers can inspect and operate.

Watch out for:

Visual backend logic still needs software architecture discipline.

Complex data models can become hard to reason about if naming and structure drift.

Review current limits and pricing on Xano’s pricing page.

3. Firebase and Cloud Firestore

Best for teams that want a Google-backed app platform with auth, NoSQL data, push messaging, analytics, remote config, and app operations tooling.

Firebase is more than a database. It includes Firebase Authentication, Cloud Firestore, Realtime Database, Cloud Storage, Cloud Messaging, Analytics, Crashlytics, Remote Config, App Check, Cloud Functions, and more. For teams that already rely on Google Cloud or want a broad mobile app platform, Firebase is still a serious option.

Cloud Firestore is a NoSQL document database. It can be excellent for fast-moving app experiences, realtime data, user-specific data, chat-like interfaces, and flexible document structures. Firebase also pairs well with app operations features like push notifications and crash reporting.

The main tradeoff is data modeling. Firestore is not Postgres. You need to design for document reads, security rules, indexes, and query constraints. It can scale very well, but the structure of your data has to match the access patterns of your app.

Use Firebase when:

You want auth, analytics, messaging, app monitoring, and data in one ecosystem.

Your data naturally fits documents and collections.

Realtime updates or mobile operations tooling matter.

Your team is comfortable with Google Cloud.

Watch out for:

Firestore data modeling is different from SQL.

Security rules need careful review.

Usage-based costs depend on reads, writes, storage, and other services, so review current Firebase pricing.

4. Airtable

Best for prototypes, internal apps, admin workflows, content operations, and teams that want a familiar spreadsheet-like database with an API.

Airtable has evolved from “spreadsheet plus API” into a broader work platform with databases, interfaces, automations, integrations, and AI features. It is still one of the fastest ways to get structured operational data into an app.

Airtable is a good fit when your app depends on content, inventory, locations, events, internal records, or data that business teams already manage. It is also useful when the people maintaining the data are not developers.

For production consumer apps, treat Airtable carefully. It is not always the right system of record for high-volume transactional behavior. But for prototypes, dashboards, lightweight directories, admin-managed content, and internal workflows, it can be the pragmatic choice.

Use Airtable when:

Your data is operational and spreadsheet-friendly.

Non-technical team members need to maintain records.

You want fast prototyping with a generated API.

The app is internal, content-driven, or low transaction volume.

Watch out for:

API limits, record limits, and seat-based pricing matter.

It may not be the right primary database for complex transactional apps.

Review the current Airtable pricing before committing.

5. Backendless

Best for builders who want a visual backend platform with database, users, files, messaging, server-side logic, and hosting options.

Backendless is a mature visual backend platform. It includes data storage, user management, roles and permissions, file storage, APIs, messaging, geolocation, cloud code, and visual logic tools.

Backendless can be useful when you want one backend platform to cover several app needs without stitching together many services. It is also approachable for teams that want visual configuration but still need backend features beyond a simple database.

Use Backendless when:

You want a broad backend feature set in one visual platform.

You need users, roles, files, APIs, messaging, and server-side logic.

You prefer a managed backend over assembling separate services.

Watch out for:

A broad platform can mean more concepts to learn.

Confirm the current limits and deployment model before building around it.

Check the current Backendless pricing.

6. Appwrite

Best for teams that want an open-source backend platform with auth, databases, storage, functions, messaging, and the option to self-host.

Appwrite is an open-source backend platform that covers common app infrastructure: authentication, databases, storage, serverless functions, messaging, and more. It can be used through Appwrite Cloud or self-hosted, which makes it attractive for teams that want more control over infrastructure.

Appwrite is a good fit for teams that like developer-friendly tools but do not want to assemble auth, file storage, functions, and database services from scratch. It is less “no-code” than Airtable or Xano, but it is a strong low-code/developer platform.

Use Appwrite when:

You want open-source backend infrastructure.

You care about self-hosting or infrastructure control.

Your team has some developer capacity.

You want auth, data, storage, and functions in one system.

Watch out for:

It is more developer-oriented than pure no-code tools.

Self-hosting gives control but adds operational responsibility.

Review the current Appwrite cloud pricing.

7. Hasura

Best for teams that want a GraphQL API layer over databases and services.

Hasura is a strong option when you want fast GraphQL APIs over existing data sources. It can help teams expose data through GraphQL, manage permissions, and connect multiple sources behind a consistent API layer.

Hasura is not the same type of product as Airtable or Xano. It is better understood as an API and data access layer. If your team already has Postgres or other supported data sources and wants GraphQL for the app layer, Hasura can be a very productive choice.

Draftbit supports GraphQL integrations, so Hasura can fit well when GraphQL is the right API contract for the app.

Use Hasura when:

You want GraphQL as the primary API.

You already have a database or data model.

You need permissions and API access controls.

Your team has technical capacity to manage the data layer.

Watch out for:

Hasura is most useful when the data model is already well designed.

GraphQL flexibility does not remove the need for backend architecture.

Review current Hasura pricing.

8. Contentful

Best for content-heavy apps that need editorial workflows, content models, localization, and API delivery.

Contentful is a headless content platform. It is not a general-purpose app backend in the same way as Supabase, Xano, or Firebase. But for apps where content is the product - lessons, articles, catalogs, guides, media libraries, onboarding content, or localized pages - a headless CMS can be the right backend for a large part of the experience.

Contentful gives editorial teams structured content models, roles, workflows, localization, media handling, and APIs. Draftbit can consume that content through APIs while leaving content operations in a system designed for editors.

Use Contentful when:

Content is central to the app experience.

Editors need to manage content without app releases.

You need localization, roles, or structured editorial workflows.

Your backend needs are more content than transaction logic.

Watch out for:

You may still need another backend for auth, payments, user data, or app-specific logic.

Content platform pricing can depend on users, spaces, entries, and usage.

Review current Contentful pricing.

9. Sanity

Best for teams that want a flexible, developer-friendly content backend with customizable editorial workflows.

Sanity is another strong headless CMS option. It is especially useful when your content structure is complex or your editorial experience needs customization. Sanity’s content lake and schema-driven approach make it a good fit for apps with rich content, product catalogs, learning content, media, and personalized content experiences.

Sanity is more developer-oriented than a spreadsheet backend, but it can be a strong long-term content foundation. In Draftbit, it can provide structured content while the app itself is designed visually and extended with code where needed.

Use Sanity when:

You need a flexible content backend.

Your editorial workflows are custom.

Content structure matters as much as the app UI.

Developers can help define schema and integrations.

Watch out for:

It is not a complete transactional app backend by itself.

Schema design matters.

Review current Sanity pricing.

10. Strapi

Best for teams that want an open-source headless CMS with REST and GraphQL APIs.

Strapi is an open-source headless CMS. It is useful when you want structured content, admin workflows, APIs, roles, and the ability to self-host or use a managed cloud option.

Strapi can fit Draftbit projects where content and admin-managed records are important, but the team wants more control than a fully hosted CMS. It is also a reasonable choice when developers are comfortable managing a Node.js-based backend and want to customize it.

Use Strapi when:

You want an open-source CMS.

You want REST and GraphQL API options.

Your team can manage hosting or wants Strapi Cloud.

Content and admin-managed records are a major part of the app.

Watch out for:

Self-hosting means you own updates, hosting, backups, and security.

It may need another service for realtime features or mobile-specific operations.

Review current Strapi pricing.

11. Back4App

Best for teams that want managed Parse-compatible backend hosting with database, APIs, auth, files, and push notifications.

Back4App is a backend platform built around Parse and related backend services. It supports database features, APIs, authentication, file storage, cloud functions, and push notifications. It can be a good fit for teams that like the Parse model or have an existing Parse-compatible app.

Back4App is more developer-oriented than pure no-code tools, but it can still reduce backend setup compared with building everything directly on cloud infrastructure.

Use Back4App when:

You want Parse-compatible backend infrastructure.

You need auth, data, files, APIs, and push notifications.

You have existing Parse knowledge or migration needs.

You want managed hosting rather than running Parse yourself.

Watch out for:

Parse is a specific ecosystem; make sure your team is comfortable with it.

Check plan limits before using it for a high-volume app.

Review current Back4App pricing.

How Draftbit fits into the backend decision

Draftbit does not force you into a single backend. That is the point. You can connect the backend that fits your product, then build and ship the frontend in a visual, AI-assisted workflow with full code access.

Draftbit is a strong fit when you want to:

Build cross-platform apps for web, iOS, and Android.

Use AI agents to accelerate app creation and iteration.

Design screens visually without giving up source code access.

Connect REST, GraphQL, and MCP-powered services.

Preview, test, and publish from one workspace.

Bring in experts when backend architecture, integrations, or launch steps get complicated.

For many teams, the best workflow is:

Start with a template or AI-assisted first draft in Draftbit. Choose a backend based on the data model and auth requirements. Connect APIs and build the real workflows. Use visual editing for product iteration. Use code and Expert Services when the app needs deeper customization.

A practical backend selection framework

If you are still deciding, use this short framework:

Choose Supabase when you want Postgres, ownership, and a production-ready backend foundation.

when you want Postgres, ownership, and a production-ready backend foundation. Choose Xano when you want a visual backend with custom API logic and less code.

when you want a visual backend with custom API logic and less code. Choose Firebase when you want a broad Google-backed mobile app platform.

when you want a broad Google-backed mobile app platform. Choose Airtable when business teams need to manage lightweight operational data.

when business teams need to manage lightweight operational data. Choose Backendless when you want a broad visual backend suite.

when you want a broad visual backend suite. Choose Appwrite when open-source infrastructure and self-hosting matter.

when open-source infrastructure and self-hosting matter. Choose Hasura when GraphQL over existing data is the main requirement.

when GraphQL over existing data is the main requirement. Choose Contentful, Sanity, or Strapi when content management is central.

when content management is central. Choose Back4App when Parse compatibility or managed Parse hosting is important.

FAQ

Can I use Draftbit with any backend?

Draftbit is designed to be backend agnostic. If your backend exposes REST APIs, GraphQL APIs, or services that can fit into an MCP-powered workflow, it can usually be connected to a Draftbit app.

What is the easiest backend for a non-technical founder?

For lightweight data, Airtable is often the fastest to understand. For a real app backend with custom logic, Xano is usually a stronger long-term no-code choice. For content-heavy apps, a headless CMS may be simpler than a general-purpose backend.

What is the best backend for a scalable mobile app?

Supabase, Firebase, Xano, Appwrite, Hasura, and custom cloud backends can all scale when designed well. The deciding factor is less about the brand and more about data modeling, permissions, API design, and operational discipline.

Should I use a backend template or ask an expert?

Use a template when your app follows a common pattern and you want to move quickly. Bring in an expert when your app has complex permissions, payment flows, regulated data, migrations, performance constraints, or custom integrations. Draftbit Expert Services can help with both new builds and existing apps that need to be upgraded or unstuck.

Conclusion

The no-code and low-code backend market has matured. In 2021, the main question was whether visual and managed backends were viable at all. Today, the better question is which backend gives your app the right balance of speed, control, scalability, and maintainability.

Draftbit gives you room to make that choice. You can build the app visually, use AI to move faster, connect the backend that fits your product, export or edit code when needed, and work with experts when the backend or launch path gets more complex.