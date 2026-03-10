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Game templates

A game idea is easy to describe and hard to try, since even a simple one needs controls, a game loop, and art before anyone can play it. Every template here is a game you can play right away, so you can describe your version to the agent and have something playable in minutes.

Prefer a blank canvas? Start from scratch

39 templates

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Pick the game that already plays like yours

We'd start with the template whose controls feel closest to your idea, because art, names, levels, and rules are much easier for the agent to change than how a game plays. Once it's open, you can change speeds, colors, and difficulty yourself in the Game tab, and ask the agent for everything else.

Game Templates FAQ

What's included in a Draftbit game template?
Each template is a playable game built as an Expo app, with Phaser for 2D games or Three.js for 3D ones. The title screen, gameplay, and art are already in place, and the values you'd want to tune, like speeds, colors, and difficulty, are in a settings file you can edit in the Game tab.
Can I change a game template?
Yes. Describe what you want in the chat, from new levels and characters to different rules, and the agent changes the game's code. On Standard and up, you can also edit the code yourself.
Can I publish a game to the App Store and Google Play?
Yes. A game publishes like any mobile app, so you can put it on the web on any plan, and on the App Store and Google Play on Standard and up. Apple and Google review the game before it goes live, and on Pro you can send updates that don't need a store review.
Can I add leaderboards or player accounts?
Yes. Add an API backend to the same project, and the game can save scores, progress, and accounts there. The agent can build both the game and the backend.