What's included in a Draftbit game template? Each template is a playable game built as an Expo app, with Phaser for 2D games or Three.js for 3D ones. The title screen, gameplay, and art are already in place, and the values you'd want to tune, like speeds, colors, and difficulty, are in a settings file you can edit in the Game tab.

Can I change a game template? Yes. Describe what you want in the chat, from new levels and characters to different rules, and the agent changes the game's code. On Standard and up, you can also edit the code yourself.

Can I publish a game to the App Store and Google Play? Yes. A game publishes like any mobile app, so you can put it on the web on any plan, and on the App Store and Google Play on Standard and up. Apple and Google review the game before it goes live, and on Pro you can send updates that don't need a store review.