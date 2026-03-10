Game starters
Game templates
A game idea is easy to describe and hard to try, since even a simple one needs controls, a game loop, and art before anyone can play it. Every template here is a game you can play right away, so you can describe your version to the agent and have something playable in minutes.Prefer a blank canvas? Start from scratch
39 templates
Popular
-
Endless Runner
A 3D low-poly endless runner
-
Retro Kart
A 3D kart racer with a late-90s console look
-
Solitaire
Classic Klondike solitaire
-
Tower Defense
An isometric tower defense game
-
Basketball Flick
An arcade basketball shooter with a 3D toon look
-
Block Builder
A 3D voxel sandbox where every new world is a randomly generated island with hills, beaches, lakes, and trees
All game templates
-
Board Game
A two-player Four in a Row game
-
Bowling
A 10-pin bowling game with a 3D toon look
-
City Builder
An isometric city-building tycoon
-
Daily Word Puzzle
A daily five-letter word puzzle with six guesses
-
Dungeon Crawler
A turn-based roguelike in pixel art
-
Farm Sim
A cozy isometric farming game
-
Flight
A 3D low-poly arcade flying game over an island archipelago
-
Fruit Slicer
A swipe-to-slice arcade game
-
Hidden Object
A seek-and-find game drawn in an ink-and-watercolor style
-
Hop Across
An endless voxel hopper
-
Match Puzzle
A bright match-3 puzzle game
-
Memory Match
A kid-friendly memory pairs game
-
Mini Golf
A five-hole 3D mini golf game with a toon look
-
One-tap Arcade
A one-button arcade flyer
-
Party Duel
Two-player air hockey on one device
-
Physics Puzzle
A slingshot physics puzzle
-
Platformer
A side-scrolling pixel-art platformer
-
Quiz Night
A multiple-choice trivia quiz
-
Racing
A 3D low-poly time trial
-
Realistic Driving
A calm, realistic 3D drive in a sports car along a coastal road to a lighthouse, with chase and cockpit cameras and…
-
Realistic Puzzle Room
A short first-person escape room set in a 1920s study
-
Realistic Showcase
A first-person walk through a sunlit marble courtyard with fountains, columns, and lawns
-
Retro Explorer
A first-person exploration game with a PS1-style look
-
Retro Horror
A short first-person horror escape with a PS1-style look
-
Rhythm Tap
A four-lane rhythm game
-
RPG Battle
A turn-based RPG battler
-
Sketch Jump
An endless vertical jumper drawn on graph paper
-
Snake
Classic Snake in pixel art
-
Space Shooter
A survivors-style pixel-art space shooter
-
Starforge Mining
An idle clicker game set on a space mining station
-
Story Adventure
A short hand-drawn point-and-click adventure
-
Survival Arena
A 3D low-poly top-down arena shooter
-
Top-down Adventure
A pixel-art top-down adventure
No templates found
Try a broader search to see more starting points.
Pick the game that already plays like yours
We'd start with the template whose controls feel closest to your idea, because art, names, levels, and rules are much easier for the agent to change than how a game plays. Once it's open, you can change speeds, colors, and difficulty yourself in the Game tab, and ask the agent for everything else.
Game Templates FAQ
- What's included in a Draftbit game template?
- Each template is a playable game built as an Expo app, with Phaser for 2D games or Three.js for 3D ones. The title screen, gameplay, and art are already in place, and the values you'd want to tune, like speeds, colors, and difficulty, are in a settings file you can edit in the Game tab.
- Can I change a game template?
- Yes. Describe what you want in the chat, from new levels and characters to different rules, and the agent changes the game's code. On Standard and up, you can also edit the code yourself.
- Can I publish a game to the App Store and Google Play?
- Yes. A game publishes like any mobile app, so you can put it on the web on any plan, and on the App Store and Google Play on Standard and up. Apple and Google review the game before it goes live, and on Pro you can send updates that don't need a store review.
- Can I add leaderboards or player accounts?
- Yes. Add an API backend to the same project, and the game can save scores, progress, and accounts there. The agent can build both the game and the backend.