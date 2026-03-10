Game Template
Party Duel
Two-player air hockey on one device. Each player drags a paddle on their own half of the table, and the first to reach the target score wins.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Party Duel template is for
Families, friends, and party-game makers who want a fast two-player game on one phone or tablet.
What’s included
- Two-player air hockey on one device, with each player on their own half of the table
- Drag a paddle to hit the puck, and the first to the target score wins
- A computer opponent for solo play, with Normal and Easy settings
- Tune goals to win, puck speed, table friction, and computer speed in the Game tab
Explore the Party Duel design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Party Duel
- Make a pass-the-tablet party game for families or events
- Build a branded air hockey game for a bar, arcade, or sports venue
- Start a local two-player game you can turn into other head-to-head sports
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template