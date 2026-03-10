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Party Duel

Two-player air hockey on one device. Each player drags a paddle on their own half of the table, and the first to reach the target score wins.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Party Duel game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Party Duel template is for

Families, friends, and party-game makers who want a fast two-player game on one phone or tablet.

What’s included

  • Two-player air hockey on one device, with each player on their own half of the table
  • Drag a paddle to hit the puck, and the first to the target score wins
  • A computer opponent for solo play, with Normal and Easy settings
  • Tune goals to win, puck speed, table friction, and computer speed in the Game tab

Explore the Party Duel design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Party Duel game template preview 2
  • Party Duel game template preview 3
  • Party Duel game template preview 4
  • Party Duel game template preview 5
  • Party Duel game template preview 6

What you can build with Party Duel

  • Make a pass-the-tablet party game for families or events
  • Build a branded air hockey game for a bar, arcade, or sports venue
  • Start a local two-player game you can turn into other head-to-head sports

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Party Duel

Free to start

Use this template