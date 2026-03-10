Draftbit MCP server

Build and ship apps from the AI agent you already use

Connect Claude Code, ChatGPT, Cursor, or any MCP client to your Draftbit account. Your agent can create apps, hand work to Draftbit's agent, read logs and code, and publish to the web, TestFlight, and Google Play.

Works with Claude Code, ChatGPT, Cursor, and any MCP client, on every plan.