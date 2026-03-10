Draftbit MCP server
Build and ship apps from the AI agent you already use
Connect Claude Code, ChatGPT, Cursor, or any MCP client to your Draftbit account. Your agent can create apps, hand work to Draftbit's agent, read logs and code, and publish to the web, TestFlight, and Google Play.
Works with Claude Code, ChatGPT, Cursor, and any MCP client, on every plan.
Connect your agent
Add one URL, then sign in
There's no API key to create or paste. Your browser opens, you sign in to Draftbit, choose what your agent can do, and select Allow.
-
1. Add the server from your terminal.
claude mcp add --transport http draftbit https://mcp.draftbit.com/mcp
-
2. Sign in.
Run
/mcpinside Claude Code, pick draftbit, and sign in to Draftbit when your browser opens.
-
3. Choose a permission level and select Allow.
You're sent back to Claude Code, and your agent can start using Draftbit's tools.
-
1. Add Draftbit as a custom connected app.
Use the server URL below. Where that's set up depends on your ChatGPT plan, so check OpenAI's help on connected apps.
https://mcp.draftbit.com/mcp
-
2. Sign in to Draftbit when your browser opens.
-
3. Choose a permission level and select Allow.
-
1. Add the server to Cursor's mcp.json.
You can also add it in Cursor's MCP settings.
{ "mcpServers": { "draftbit": { "url": "https://mcp.draftbit.com/mcp" } } }
-
2. Sign in to Draftbit when your browser opens.
-
3. Choose a permission level and select Allow.
Any MCP client that supports remote servers with OAuth sign-in can connect with this URL, over the Streamable HTTP transport.
https://mcp.draftbit.com/mcp
Setup for each client, and every tool, is in the MCP server docs.
Why from your own agent
Keep working where you already are
If you've got a terminal or a chat window open all day with an agent you like, you don't have to leave it to build an app. It can work on your Draftbit apps from right there.
Your subscription
Your agent's planning and back-and-forth with you run on the plan you already pay for with its maker. When it hands work to Draftbit's agent, that run uses Draftbit credits unless the thread runs on your own AI.
Your context
You stay in the session where you've been thinking about the idea, so there's nothing to explain again in another chat window before the work starts.
Your tools
Your agent keeps its other MCP servers, so in one conversation it can read a ticket or a spreadsheet and then ask Draftbit's agent to build what it found.
What your agent can do
From the first prompt to the store, in plain words
You don't need to know the tool names. Ask for what you want and your agent picks them, though the names help when you want to point it at something specific.
Create apps
Start a project from a prompt as a mobile app or a web app, with a Supabase backend, an API backend, or none, or add an app to a project you already have.
-
create_app
-
add_app
-
duplicate_app
Run Draftbit's agent
Hand work to the agent that builds inside your app's sandbox and follow the run live. When it asks a question or writes a plan, your agent brings it to you instead of answering for you.
-
send_message
-
get_thread_events
-
answer_agent_question
-
respond_to_plan
Read code and logs
Read and search the code, see what's changed since the last save, and read preview and build logs, so your agent can explain an error before anything gets rewritten.
-
read_file
-
search_files
-
get_diff
-
get_preview_logs
-
run_checks
Query databases, read-only
See the tables and run one read-only SQL statement at a time against a Supabase or API backend. Staging and production queries wait for your go-ahead.
-
get_database_schema
-
query_database
Save and restore
Save the unsaved work as a new version once you've approved the summary of files, or restore an earlier version as a new one on top of the history, so nothing is lost.
-
save_changes
-
get_version_history
-
restore_version
-
undo_change
Publish to the web, iOS, and Android
Publish to staging or production on the web, upload iOS builds to TestFlight, send Android builds to Google Play's internal testing track, and push over-the-air updates to installed apps.
-
publish_web
-
publish_ios
-
publish_android
-
publish_ota_update
Store reviews and health
Read recent App Store and Google Play reviews, see where your builds are in review and release, and compare ratings with the period before.
-
list_store_reviews
-
get_store_release_status
-
get_store_health
Tasks and credits
Work the project's task board, and check your balance and what each app and thread spent. Paying always happens in Draftbit, never through the agent.
-
list_tasks
-
create_task
-
get_credit_balance
-
get_credit_usage
Slash commands
Four common jobs, with the steps already written
Clients such as Claude Code show these as slash commands, like
/mcp__draftbit__build_feature. Each one gives your agent the steps in order and says where to stop and ask you.
build_feature
Plans a feature with Draftbit's agent, relays its questions to you, shows you the plan to approve or revise, gives you the live preview to try, and saves once you're happy.
check_app
Checks whether the preview runs, asks before starting a stopped app, explains any errors in the logs, and offers to restart the preview or have Draftbit's agent fix the code.
fix_failed_build
Reads a failed publish's build log and explains the cause. When it's in the code, Draftbit's agent fixes it, and the same kind of publish starts again after a save.
publish_ios
Checks your iOS setup, asks whether to build for production or staging, shows you the build summary and what it costs, then uploads to TestFlight and follows the build to the end.
Two ways in
Building in Draftbit vs from your agent
It's the same project either way, so you can start a feature from your agent and fine-tune it in the builder afterward.
|Question
|In the builder
|From your agent
|Where you work
|In the builder Draftbit in your browser, with the preview, visual editor, and code beside the chat
|From your agent Claude Code, ChatGPT, Cursor, or another MCP client
|Which AI model
|In the builder Claude Code or Codex
|From your agent Your agent's own model talks with you, and Draftbit's agent (Claude Code or Codex) still does the building
|Whose usage
|In the builder Draftbit credits, or your own Claude or ChatGPT subscription or API key
|From your agent Your agent's usage goes on your plan with its maker, and runs it hands to Draftbit's agent use credits or your own AI, as in the builder
|What it builds
|In the builder Mobile apps, web apps, websites, and backends
|From your agent The same apps in the same projects, so you can switch between the two whenever you like
|Deleting and discarding
|In the builder Yes
|From your agent No. Your agent gives you a link to do it in Draftbit
Access and safety
Your agent gets what you allow, and no more
You pick Read, Build, or Publish
Read sees your apps, their status, logs, and databases. Build adds changing apps and running Draftbit's agent. Publish adds the web, the stores, live updates, and custom domains.
OAuth, with no keys to manage
You sign in to Draftbit in your browser and approve the connection on a consent screen, so there's no key sitting in a config file.
Your role and plan, no more
Your agent gets the access you have in each workspace, and the same plan limits. If you're a viewer somewhere, that's what your agent is there too.
A summary before anything hard to undo
Publishing, saving, and restoring a version come back to you as a summary first, and run once you say go. Draftbit can't check that your agent asked, so this depends on it following its instructions, and deleting an app or discarding changes stays in Draftbit.
Secrets aren't returned
Environment variable values, store keys, and integration tokens never come back to your agent. Logs show whatever your app prints, though, so if your app logs a secret, your agent can read it there.
Database queries are read-only
Only a single read statement runs, and anything that could write is refused before it reaches the database. Staging and production hold live data, so those queries wait for your go-ahead.
Questions about the MCP server
What is MCP?
MCP, the Model Context Protocol, is an open standard that lets an AI agent use tools from other services. With Draftbit's MCP server, your agent gets tools for Draftbit, so it can find your apps, prompt Draftbit's agent, read logs and code, save, and publish.
Which clients work with it?
Claude Code, ChatGPT, and Cursor, plus any MCP client that supports remote servers with OAuth sign-in. The server uses the Streamable HTTP transport.
Is it on my plan?
Yes. Every signed-in Draftbit user can connect an agent, on every plan. Your plan's limits still apply to your agent: reading and editing code, downloads, GitHub export, custom domains, and the store tools need Standard or higher, and backups and test builds need Pro. When a plan stands in the way, your agent gets an upgrade link. See pricing .
Does it use Draftbit credits or my own AI?
Your agent runs on whatever plan you have with its maker. When it hands work to Draftbit's agent, that run spends your workspace's credits unless the thread runs on your own AI, and your agent is told to check with you before it sends work. On Free, runs on Draftbit credits use Codex, and Claude Code needs a paid plan or your own Claude subscription or Anthropic API key.
Do I need an API key?
No. You sign in to Draftbit in your browser and choose what your agent can do on the consent screen. To change that later, connect again and pick a different level.
How is this different from MCP Integrations?
They work in opposite directions. With MCP Integrations, Draftbit's agent gets tools for other services, like Supabase or Stripe. With the Draftbit MCP server, your own agent gets tools for Draftbit. Browse MCP Integrations .
Can the agent delete my app?
No. Deleting an app, a project, mockups, or a task, discarding unsaved changes, and removing an environment variable all stay in Draftbit. Your agent gives you a link and says what the action removes, and nothing changes until you do it there.
What's the server URL?
https://mcp.draftbit.com/mcp
Get started
Point your agent at Draftbit
Add the server, sign in, and ask for the app you have in mind. If you don't have a Draftbit account yet, you can sign up when your browser opens.