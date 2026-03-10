Compare app builders for your next project.
If you're weighing a few builders, the feature lists can start to look alike. We've compared Draftbit with 10 others, and each page gives you our verdict first, then the facts behind it, with the other tool's own docs linked so you can check them. Each page also says who's better off with the other tool.
By Brian Luerssen, Founder of Draftbit.
If you're leaving a builder and aren't sure where to go, start with the alternatives page.
Draftbit
Choose Draftbit when you want to:
- Build on the AI you already pay for. Use your Claude or ChatGPT subscription, or your own API key, on every plan, Free included.
- Keep the agents and the visual editor on the same code. Claude Code and Codex build the app, and you can change anything by hand in the same source files.
- Own everything you build, backend included. One project holds the iOS and Android app, the web app, the website, and the backend behind them, and the backend is code you can read, change, and export.
- Publish from the builder and keep the code. One-click publishing to the App Store, Google Play, and the web, with ZIP and GitHub export on Standard and up.
What every comparison covers
Each page covers what you can build, what you build it on, the backend, the code, and what it costs. We publish Draftbit, so we have a stake in these comparisons, which is why every fact about the other tool comes from its own site and links back to it.
AI mobile builders
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a0
The code is the same in a0 and Draftbit. The difference is what else you get. Choose Draftbit if: You want to change screens by hand as well as by prompt, see and test the backend behind the app, and build on the AI plan you already pay for.
Choose a0 if: You're building an iPhone app, and you want the App Store upload, push notifications, and over-the-air updates built in.Compare Draftbit with a0
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Rork
With Rork, you build your app twice. Choose Draftbit if: You want one codebase for iOS and Android, the backend in the same project, and to build on the AI plan you already pay for.
Choose Rork if: You want true Swift and Kotlin apps, or you're building for Apple Watch, Vision Pro, or widgets, and you're fine keeping two codebases in step.Compare Draftbit with Rork
AI app builders
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Bolt
With Bolt, publishing a mobile app starts with "download the code". Choose Draftbit if: You want to publish to the App Store and Google Play from a menu instead of a terminal, and to build on the AI plan you already pay for instead of tokens.
Choose Bolt if: You're building for the web and want hosting, a domain, and a database included, or you're comfortable running Expo's command-line tools to release a mobile app.Compare Draftbit with Bolt
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Lovable
With Lovable, your app stops at the browser. Choose Draftbit if: You want the App Store and Google Play as well as the web, a backend you can take with you, and to build on the AI plan you already pay for.
Choose Lovable if: You're building for the web only, and you'd like hosting, a database, and sign-in run for you in one place.Compare Draftbit with Lovable
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Replit
You can't publish to Google Play from Replit. Choose Draftbit if: You want the app in Google Play as well as the App Store, and you'd rather build on the AI plan you already pay for than on credits billed by effort.
Choose Replit if: You're building more than an app, such as data visualizations, bots, or scheduled jobs, in one workspace, and the web and the App Store are the only places it needs to ship.Compare Draftbit with Replit
Visual builders
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Adalo
An Adalo app runs on Adalo, and the code costs extra. Choose Draftbit if: You want the app and its backend as code you own and can export, built on the AI plan you already pay for.
Choose Adalo if: You'd rather not learn anything technical, and you want a hosted database with every project and one flat monthly price.Compare Draftbit with Adalo
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Bubble
On Bubble, you own your data and Bubble owns the code. Choose Draftbit if: You want to own the app and its backend as ordinary code, so you can export it and run it somewhere else if you ever need to.
Choose Bubble if: You like building logic visually, you want one hosted backend for web and mobile, and you expect to stay on Bubble.Compare Draftbit with Bubble
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FlutterFlow
With FlutterFlow, you have to pick a product. Choose Draftbit if: You want agents that build the app, a visual editor on the same code, export, and a backend, without choosing between two products.
Choose FlutterFlow if: Your team wants Flutter and Dart, and FlutterFlow Studio's visual builder on your own Firebase or Supabase project.Compare Draftbit with FlutterFlow
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Glide
A Glide app can't go in the App Store. Choose Draftbit if: You want an app in the App Store and Google Play, code you can export, and your own AI plan from the Free plan up.
Choose Glide if: Your team needs an internal tool on its own data this week, with the hosting, permissions, and workflows run for you.Compare Draftbit with Glide
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Thunkable
Stop paying Thunkable and your published app stops working. Choose Draftbit if: You want an app that's yours to keep, as code you can export and a store listing under your own developer accounts.
Choose Thunkable if: You're learning or teaching how apps work, or you'd like to see your logic as blocks and keep your data in a Supabase account that's already yours.Compare Draftbit with Thunkable