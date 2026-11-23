A Draftbit app is code you own, backend included, with export part of every paid plan, and it's built by Claude Code and Codex on the Claude or ChatGPT subscription you already pay for. With Adalo, the app and its database run on Adalo, and its site says code export "isn't part of the plans: it's a separate service, priced on its own", so the question to settle first is whether you'll ever want the code in your own hands.

With both tools you describe an app and get one for iOS, Android, and the web without writing code yourself, so these rows are about where that app runs, who holds its code, and what you build it on.

Who holds the code

In Draftbit, the code comes with every paid plan, and with Adalo it’s a separate purchase that you ask for.

With the new Adalo you can get your app’s source code, but its site is plain that code export “isn’t part of the plans: it’s a separate service, priced on its own”, and we couldn’t find the price anywhere on the site. Day to day the code stays out of reach too, because in Adalo you change your app “by asking Ada or editing it directly, never in code”.

All of the code that Draftbit produces for mobile apps is React Native and Expo, and the agents and the visual editor change those same source files. On Standard and up you can edit them in the builder, download them as a ZIP, or export them to GitHub, so a developer who joins later gets an ordinary project. Our GitHub export only goes one way, though.

The visual editor and the agents change these same source files.

Where your data lives

With Adalo, the database is hosted for you on Adalo, and in Draftbit the backend is code in your project on a database you choose.

Adalo’s side is the easier one to start with, because a hosted Postgres database comes with every project and there’s nothing to set up. It gets tighter when you want to change it yourself. In apps built with Ada, schema changes “are handled through Ada rather than directly in the Database panel”, and its help docs describe getting data out as a CSV file for one collection at a time.

In Draftbit, the backend is another app in your project, and you choose its database, which can be Cloudflare D1, Supabase, or a Postgres database you already run. Its code exports the same way as your other apps, and if you’d rather we set up Supabase for you, that project can be moved into your own Supabase account later. Staging and production for it do need a paid plan, and they use credits while they run.

One project holds the mobile app, the API backend and its database, the website, and the web app.

What you build on

With Adalo you build with Ada on Adalo’s AI credits, and in Draftbit you can build on the Claude or ChatGPT subscription you already pay for.

Ada comes with every Adalo plan, along with some AI building each month, and if you need more, its pricing page says you can “buy extra AI credits any time”. We couldn’t find a way to bring your own AI to it.

In Draftbit, Claude Code and Codex do the building, and you pick the agent and the model on each thread. On every plan, Free included, you can sign in with your Claude or ChatGPT subscription or add your own API key, and threads that run on it don’t use Draftbit credits. Your provider’s usage limits still apply, and we still sell credits for anyone who’d rather not connect an account.

Connect the ChatGPT or Claude plan you already pay for. Threads that run on it don't use Draftbit credits.

When Adalo is the better pick

If you don’t want to learn anything technical, Adalo asks less of you than we do.

Its site promises “No code to write and none to maintain”, with the hosting and the database run for you, for a flat monthly fee with “no per-action metering and no per-seat pricing”. So for an app you plan to keep on Adalo, that’s a fair trade.

Owning the code comes with some work, since somebody has to look after it once it’s yours, even if that’s the agent. You don’t need to read code to change things. With the visual editor, which is on every plan, you can select something in the preview and change it by hand.