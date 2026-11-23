By Brian Luerssen, Founder of Draftbit. Facts checked November 23, 2026 . Published by Draftbit, one of the two products compared.

A Draftbit app can go in the App Store and Google Play as well as on the web, and the code is yours to export. Glide's help center says "Glide apps are Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), and publishing directly to the App Store or Google Play is not supported." The apps, data, and workflows stay on Glide too, so the first thing to decide is which one you're making, an internal tool for your team or an app your customers download.

Glide and Draftbit are made for different jobs, so these rows are about where the app can be published, who holds the data and the code, and what you build it on.

Where your app can go

If the app needs to be in the App Store or Google Play, build it in Draftbit, because a Glide app is a web app and store publishing isn’t supported.

Glide’s help center says it in one sentence: “Glide apps are Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), and publishing directly to the App Store or Google Play is not supported.” People open a Glide app from a link, or add it to their home screen. For a tool your own team uses, that’s often what you want, since a link is easier to share and to update than an app in a store.

All of the code that Draftbit produces for mobile apps is React Native and Expo, so one set of source files becomes the iOS app and the Android app. On Standard and up, you publish from the same menu as the web version, and the app is built, signed, and uploaded to App Store Connect and Google Play. Apple and Google still review it.

Publishing to the web, the App Store, and Google Play starts from the same menu.

Who holds the app

A Draftbit app is code you can export and run somewhere else, and a Glide app lives on Glide.

Glide’s site says so directly: “The app lives in Glide, so the agent is interchangeable.” Its pricing page lists “View code and project files” under Enterprise, and we couldn’t find a code export, a download, or GitHub sync on any plan. The data is easier to reach, because any table exports to a CSV file, and Pro adds a Postgres-compatible connection string for outside tools.

In Draftbit, ZIP and GitHub export are on Standard and up, and what comes out is an ordinary React Native, Vite, Astro, or Hono project. The backend is code in the same project, so it exports the same way as your other apps. Hosting and store publishing are services we run, though, so you’d replace those if you left.

The visual editor and the agents change these same source files.

Building on your own AI plan

With both tools you can build on the Claude or ChatGPT plan you already pay for, and the difference is which plan you have to be on first.

With Glide, that starts on Pro, at $125 a month. From there you connect Claude Code, Claude, Cursor, or ChatGPT, and in Glide’s words, “Tokens run on the Claude, ChatGPT, or Cursor plan you already pay for.” It adds that “Glide credits still cover workflows Glide runs.”

In Draftbit, it’s on every plan, Free included, where you get 20 agent runs a week on your own subscription or key. Threads on your own account don’t use Draftbit credits, and your provider’s usage limits still apply. We sell credits too, for anyone who’d rather not connect an account.

Connect the ChatGPT or Claude plan you already pay for. Threads that run on it don't use Draftbit credits.

If your team needs an internal tool on its own data this week, we’d pick Glide.

That’s the job it’s made for. In a Glide project you connect spreadsheet files, Google Sheets, or SQL databases, every app in the project works from the same database, and workflows run on a schedule or when data changes. Hosting and team permissions come with it, so nobody has to set up a backend.

In Draftbit, the same tool would be a web app and a backend in one project. You end up with code and a database you control, but there’s more to build, and a Supabase backend’s staging and production environments need a paid plan and use credits while they run. We think that trade is worth it for a product your customers use, and often isn’t for a tool that only your own team opens.