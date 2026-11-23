In Draftbit, one project is where the agents build, you edit by hand, the code exports, and the backend lives. Since November 4, 2026, FlutterFlow has been two products: a new AI builder called FlutterFlow, with no code export and no manual screen editors, and the visual builder, now called FlutterFlow Studio. Its site says projects "cannot currently be transferred between FlutterFlow and FlutterFlow Studio", so you choose one before you start, and that choice decides whether you can get the code.

The tool does this You do this yourself Not available

FlutterFlow is two products now, so each cell says which one it's about. These rows cover who builds the screens, whether you can change them by hand, and what you can take with you.

Picking before you start

In Draftbit you never choose between an agent that builds the app and an editor you can use by hand, and with FlutterFlow that’s now the first decision you make.

Since November 4, 2026, the name FlutterFlow belongs to a new AI builder. Its docs say it has “no manual editors for screens”, so every change is a request to the agent in a thread. The visual builder is now called FlutterFlow Studio, and you can’t start in one and finish in the other. In FlutterFlow’s own words, “Projects cannot currently be transferred between FlutterFlow and FlutterFlow Studio.”

In Draftbit, Claude Code and Codex build the app and the visual editor changes the same source files, so you can fix a margin yourself and hand the next feature back to the agent. Studio goes further on visual building than we do. There you connect your data and query it from any widget, while in our visual editor logic and data stay in code.

Select anything in the preview and change it yourself.

Getting the code out

If you want an agent to build the app and still leave with the code, one Draftbit project covers both, and with FlutterFlow you’d need to have started in Studio.

FlutterFlow’s FAQ asks “Can I export my app’s code?” and the answer is no. It ends with a pointer to the other product, “If you want the code, build in FlutterFlow Studio.” In Studio, the Flutter project downloads on any paid plan, and pushing to GitHub starts on FlutterFlow’s Pro plan, to a branch named flutterflow .

In Draftbit, ZIP and GitHub export are on Standard and up. Our GitHub export goes one way too, to a branch you choose. The framework is the bigger question, because if your team writes Dart, Flutter code from Studio is worth more to you than React Native code from us.

The visual editor and the agents change these same source files.

The backend and your data

The two FlutterFlow products take opposite approaches to the backend, and in Draftbit the backend is code in the same project as the app.

The new FlutterFlow has a built-in backend for sign-in, saved data, and uploaded files, which is quick to start with. Its docs name the limit: “Backend doesn’t import records from spreadsheets or CSV files, export records, or edit or delete records in bulk.” Studio has no backend of its own. You connect your own Firebase or Supabase project instead, so your data starts out in an account you control.

In Draftbit, the backend is another app in your project, on Cloudflare D1, Supabase, or a Postgres database you already run, and its code exports the same way as your other apps. If you’d rather we set up Supabase for you, that project can be moved into your own Supabase account. Its staging and production environments need a paid plan, and they use credits while they run.

One project holds the mobile app, the API backend and its database, the website, and the web app.

Building with your own coding agent

You can build with your own coding agent in FlutterFlow Studio as well as in Draftbit, so that isn’t what separates the two.

With Studio’s CLI, you create and edit Studio apps “from the terminal using your own AI coding agent, such as Claude Code, Gemini CLI, Codex, or any MCP-compatible client”, on Basic and up. We couldn’t find a way to do the same in the new FlutterFlow.

In Draftbit, Claude Code and Codex are in the builder, so there’s nothing to install. You can sign in with a Claude or ChatGPT subscription or add an API key on every plan, Free included, and threads on your own account don’t use Draftbit credits. Your provider’s usage limits still apply.