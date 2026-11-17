This Data Processing Agreement (DPA) is part of the Draftbit Terms of Service. When you accept the Terms, you also accept this DPA. It applies when Draftbit processes personal data on your behalf. Neither party needs to sign a separate document.

1. Parties and scope

The parties are Draftbit, Inc. and the customer that accepts the Terms, either an individual or the organization that individual is authorized to represent. In this DPA, the Terms are the services agreement. For existing customers, this DPA applies from the date the Terms incorporating it take effect for that customer. “Customer Data” means personal data that Draftbit, Inc. processes on the customer’s documented instructions to provide those services. Terms such as controller, processor, personal data breach and supervisory authority have the meanings given by the applicable EU or UK GDPR.

The customer determines the purposes of processing as controller or acts for another controller as its authorized processor. In the latter case, the customer shall obtain that controller’s authority to appoint Draftbit and pass on its instructions. Draftbit acts as processor or subprocessor respectively. Draftbit’s processing for its own account administration, billing and business purposes is described in the Privacy Policy.

2. Instructions and customer responsibilities

The services agreement, this DPA, its processing schedule and the customer’s use of the agreed features constitute documented instructions. Draftbit shall process Customer Data only on those instructions, including for transfers, unless applicable EU, Member State or UK law requires otherwise. In that case Draftbit shall tell the customer before processing unless the law prohibits notice on important public interest grounds. Draftbit shall immediately tell the customer if it considers an instruction to infringe applicable EU, Member State or UK data protection law.

The customer is responsible for its lawful basis, notices, permissions, app design and access settings. It shall submit only the data needed for the agreed services. Draftbit shall send notices to a workspace owner’s account email unless the customer provides a different notice email. The customer shall keep that address current and send processing requests to help@draftbit.com. Instructions that change the service or add work beyond this DPA require separate written agreement on scope and any fees. Draftbit shall perform assistance required by this DPA or applicable law regardless of whether the parties agree to additional work.

3. Confidentiality and security

Draftbit shall limit access to people who need it to carry out the instructions and who are subject to a contractual or statutory duty of confidentiality. Draftbit shall implement the technical and organizational measures required by Article 32, taking account of the processing risks, and maintain those measures throughout the covered processing. Those measures shall address access control, confidentiality, integrity, availability, restoration and regular testing as appropriate to the service.

4. Other processors

The customer gives general written authorization for the subprocessors identified in the provider directory for the features the customer chooses to use, subject to the following notice and objection process. Draftbit shall email the customer’s notice address at least 14 calendar days before an addition or replacement processes Customer Data, identifying the provider, its function and processing locations. The customer may object during that period on reasonable data protection grounds. Draftbit may address the objection through an existing configuration or by discontinuing the affected feature for that customer. If the objection remains unresolved, either party may end the affected service before the change takes effect. A longer notice period in an applicable transfer instrument controls.

Draftbit shall bind each subprocessor by written terms providing the same applicable data protection obligations as this DPA, including appropriate security measures. Draftbit remains fully liable to the customer for the performance of those obligations.

5. Individual rights, breaches and cooperation

The customer handles requests from its app users and uses the account, database and export tools available to it for that purpose. Where those tools are insufficient, Draftbit shall provide appropriate technical and organizational assistance insofar as possible, taking account of the processing. Draftbit shall promptly forward requests it receives about Customer Data to the customer and respond directly only on instruction or where required by law.

Draftbit shall notify the customer without undue delay after becoming aware of a personal data breach affecting Customer Data. As information becomes available, Draftbit shall provide the nature of the breach, the categories and approximate numbers of affected individuals and records where possible, a contact, the likely consequences, and measures taken or proposed. Draftbit shall share material updates as they become available and assist with investigation, mitigation and required notifications.

Taking account of the nature of processing and the information available to it, Draftbit shall assist with the customer’s obligations under Articles 32 through 36, including security, breach response, impact assessments and prior consultation with supervisory authorities.

6. Return, deletion and evidence

When processing services end, Draftbit shall, at the customer’s choice, return or delete all Customer Data and delete remaining copies unless applicable EU, Member State or UK law requires storage. Where the law requires retention, Draftbit shall identify the requirement where legally permitted, restrict use to that purpose and delete the data once retention is no longer required.

The customer may use the available export tools or request return through help@draftbit.com. Draftbit shall use its standard export format for returns. The retention guide explains routine account cleanup. Customers may use the same email address to request deletion of covered records and remaining copies under this section. Where backup deletion may lawfully be deferred, Draftbit shall keep the copies beyond ordinary use, reapply deletions if restored and delete the copies on the documented cycle. Draftbit shall provide evidence of deletion as required by applicable law or the transfer instrument.

Draftbit shall provide the information needed to demonstrate Article 28 compliance and allow and contribute to audits, including inspections, by the customer or its mandated auditor. For routine reviews, the parties shall first use existing documentation and written answers. If more evidence is needed, Draftbit shall facilitate the necessary audit or inspection on reasonable notice, with access proportionate to the question under review and safeguards for other customers. An urgent incident, regulatory request or applicable legal deadline takes priority over routine arrangements.

7. International transfers

Draftbit currently offers US hosting and storage. Before a restricted transfer, the parties shall document its legal basis, assess the destination and onward transfers, and agree any necessary supplementary safeguards. If adequate protection cannot be provided, the affected processing shall be suspended.

For EEA transfers relying on contractual safeguards, the parties shall put in place the applicable European Commission standard contractual clauses under Decision 2021/914. Select Module Two for a controller exporting to a processor, or Module Three for an authorized processor exporting to a subprocessor, where that module applies. Complete the parties, transfers, supervisory authority, security measures, subprocessor arrangements, clause options, governing law and courts before transfer.

For a UK restricted transfer, complete the applicable ICO International Data Transfer Addendum or standalone International Data Transfer Agreement or document another valid basis. Where the Addendum is used, complete its tables, identify the selected EU clauses and include its mandatory terms. Acceptance of this DPA alone does not establish a transfer safeguard. A restricted transfer may proceed only once a valid transfer mechanism is in place.

The applicable transfer instrument prevails over conflicting terms. This DPA prevails over the services agreement on the processing of Customer Data and continues for as long as Draftbit holds that data.

Processing schedule

This schedule covers the features the customer uses in its workspace. The customer’s workspace settings and instructions determine which of the activities below apply.

Item Standard processing Subject and purpose Build, test and host the customer’s apps using the features it selects, including managed databases, AI threads and publishing where enabled. Operations and duration Receive, store, retrieve, transmit, back up, restore and delete Customer Data as the customer uses the service, for the services term and the applicable return and deletion period. Individuals Customer personnel, collaborators, testers and users of the customer’s apps. Personal data Identifiers, contact details, account IDs and technical logs, plus personal data the customer includes in app records, files, prompts and code. Sensitive data The standard service under this DPA excludes special-category and criminal-offence data. Processing such data requires Draftbit’s prior written agreement specifying the permitted use and safeguards. Locations and safeguards US hosting and storage. See section 7 for restricted transfers and the provider directory for the services involved.

For privacy requests and notices, email help@draftbit.com or write to Draftbit, Inc., 301 W Grand Ave STE160, Chicago, Illinois 60654, USA.

Last revised November 17, 2026.