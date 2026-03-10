If you use a Draftbit-managed database, Supabase handles app records. If you use an AI agent, its model provider can receive the prompt and relevant project files. The providers involved depend on the features you enable and whose account pays for them.

Our Data Processing Agreement refers to this directory. It identifies providers by service name and explains which data each receives. Contact help@draftbit.com for details about the contracting entity, processing locations and transfer safeguards for a service you use. Draftbit offers US hosting and data storage. A US hosting region alone does not establish where every provider processes requests or provides support.

Services that may process data on your instructions

Provider When it is used Data involved Cycle Running project development environments Project files, running apps and data used during previews or builds Cloudflare Asset and backup storage, D1 databases, hosted web apps and delivery App-user database records, source archives, uploads, published files and web requests GitHub Hosting managed project repositories and running publishing workflows Source code, commit history, build artifacts and workflow logs PlanetScale Hosting the primary database for the Draftbit builder Account identifiers, workspace and project records, and AI thread messages and events Supabase A database, authentication or file storage provisioned for your app Database rows, app-user accounts and files your app stores Anthropic, OpenAI or Microsoft Azure The AI service selected for a thread or used by a Draftbit feature Instructions, relevant project content, tool results and generated output Langfuse Tracing AI agent runs when tracing is enabled Prompts and generated responses, which can include project content OpenRouter and the model host for the request A model accessed through OpenRouter Prompts, context and responses routed to the selected model host Unsplash and Context7 Stock-image searches or library documentation lookups initiated during development Search terms and library or image selections Appetize Native app previews in a browser App binaries and data entered into the preview session

Account, support and operations providers

We also use providers for our own business activities. A provider’s role depends on the purpose of the processing. For example, a support message may contain project data if you send it while troubleshooting.

Provider Typical use and data Clerk Sign-in, account identifiers and authentication sessions Stripe Subscription billing, payment details and transaction records Intercom Support chat, contact details, conversation history and information you share Amazon Web Services Email delivery and analysis of service usage records PostHog Product events, account identifiers, error reports and builder session replay RoutingCat Measuring which website variants lead to signups using visitor IDs, account IDs and signup events Langfuse AI run traces and diagnostic information Mezmo Operational logs, error messages and request metadata Slack and Linear Support and engineering investigations, including issue descriptions and relevant excerpts Google and FirstPromoter Website analytics, advertising measurement or affiliate attribution, depending on the service used

If you connect a service to the AI agent through an MCP integration, whether from the catalog or as a custom MCP server, the agent sends that service the requests it makes while working on your project. Those requests can include project content and any personal data you ask the agent to handle. You connect each service with your own account or key, so it processes that data under your terms with that provider.

If you connect an external backend or use your own AI credentials, the provider also processes data under your account terms. Your selected app store and integrations have their own terms. For a project-specific review, email help@draftbit.com with the features you use. See our Privacy Policy for how we handle information about your Draftbit account.