If your current builder is getting in the way, switching can feel like starting over. You may only need a different AI plan, source files you can take to a developer, or another publishing option. Start with the problem you need to solve; we'll help you compare the work each move involves.

You want to build on the AI you already pay for

If you already pay for Claude or ChatGPT, you can build on that subscription in Draftbit on every plan, Free included, and the same goes for an API key from OpenAI, Anthropic, or OpenRouter. Threads that run on your own subscription or key don't use Draftbit credits, though your provider's own charges and limits still apply to them. We sell credits too, and you can mix the two in one project.

With most builders you buy their own units instead. With Bolt it's tokens, with Replit the agent is billed by effort from Replit credits, and with a0, Lovable, Rork, and Adalo it's credits. Those units don't measure the same amount of work, so the totals alone won't tell you which bill is lower. A few now let you connect your own agent in some form, which are Glide from its Pro plan, Bubble through a connector that's in beta, and FlutterFlow Studio through its command-line plugins.

You want agents and visual editing on the same code

In Draftbit, Claude Code and Codex work in your project, and the visual editor changes the same source files they do. So you can fix a layout yourself, then hand the next feature to the agent, and both changes land in the same code. Editing the code directly starts on Standard.

With prompt-first builders such as Bolt, a0, and Rork, most changes go through another prompt. Adalo, Thunkable, and Bubble are visual first, with the logic living in their own components and blocks. FlutterFlow now splits this across two products, an AI builder and the visual FlutterFlow Studio, and a project can't move between them.

You want the whole product in one project, backend included

A Draftbit project holds the iOS and Android app, the web app, the website, and the backend behind them. The backend can be an API with its own database, a Supabase backend we set up for you, or one you already run, and either way its code is yours to read, change, and export.

Each of the others covers part of that. With Lovable you get a web app. With Rork, an iPhone app and an Android app are separate Swift and Kotlin codebases. Bolt and Replit have Expo workflows inside broader coding environments. Bubble, Adalo, and Glide run your app and its data on their own platforms.

You want to publish from the builder and keep the code

From Draftbit you can publish to the App Store, Google Play, and the web in one click, with a staging track for testers. When you want the code, it's yours, with ZIP and GitHub export on Standard and up, as ordinary React Native, Expo, and TypeScript that any developer can pick up.

Bubble's own manual says its apps can only run on Bubble. Adalo sells code export as a separate service. We couldn't find a source export on Thunkable's site. FlutterFlow Studio exports Flutter code on its paid plans, and the new FlutterFlow AI builder doesn't export code at all. Lovable syncs with Git on every plan, and with Rork the code leaves through GitHub on a paid plan. Each comparison has the plan details and links to the other tool's own pages.