Mobile apps from a0 and from Draftbit are both React Native and Expo, so the choice comes down to what's around the code. In Draftbit, you get a visual editor that changes those same source files, a backend you can open and test, and the option to build on the Claude or ChatGPT subscription you already pay for, where a0's plans are monthly credit allowances.

The code is the same in a0 and Draftbit. The difference is what else you get.

The mobile app you get is React Native and Expo with either tool, so these rows are about what you build it on, what you can see of the backend, and how the app gets published.

Changing a screen by hand

In Draftbit you can change a screen yourself in a visual editor, and the change lands in the same React Native and Expo code the agent writes.

According to a0’s docs, “a0 projects are built on top of Expo”, and all of the code that Draftbit produces for mobile apps is React Native and Expo too, so you aren’t choosing between two kinds of app. The difference shows up once the first version exists and you want a label reworded or a margin tightened. In Draftbit, you can select it in the preview and change it yourself, because the visual editor reads and writes the same source files as the agents. If the change is small and exact, that’s often quicker than describing it in a message.

Select anything in the preview and change it yourself.

The backend behind the app

We couldn’t find much about a0’s backend on its site, while in Draftbit the backend is an app in your project that you can open, read, and test.

The home page for a0 lists “reliable backend support powered by Convex or Supabase”, and its docs show Convex code in the project for push notifications. We read the rest of the docs, though, and couldn’t find who runs that backend, whether you can change its schema, or whether it can leave with you. That may be fine for a first version, but it’s worth asking a0 before real users’ data is in it.

In Draftbit, an API backend sits beside the mobile app in the same project, which means you can read its code, see every endpoint in an API console, and send test requests. You also choose the database (Cloudflare D1, Supabase, or a Postgres database you already run). If you’d rather we set up Supabase for you, that project can be moved into your own Supabase account later. It isn’t free past development, though, because its staging and production environments need a paid plan and use credits while they run.

One project holds the mobile app, the API backend and its database, the website, and the web app.

What you build on

With a0 you build on a monthly credit allowance, and in Draftbit you can build on the Claude or ChatGPT subscription you already pay for.

The pricing page for a0 lists 100 credits a month on Pro for $20 and 1,250 on Max for $200, and the models you get depend on the plan. We couldn’t find what a credit buys, so it’s hard to say how far a month’s allowance goes. We also couldn’t find a free plan, or a way to build on your own subscription or API key.

In Draftbit, you can sign in with your ChatGPT or Claude subscription or add your own key on every plan, Free included, and threads that run on it don’t use Draftbit credits. Your provider’s usage limits still apply. We sell credits too, for anyone who’d rather not connect an account.

Connect the ChatGPT or Claude plan you already pay for. Threads that run on it don't use Draftbit credits.

Where a0 does more

If you’re releasing an iPhone app, a0 does more of the work for you than we do, and its over-the-air updates are built in.

Its home page says of App Store publishing, “We’ll handle the build, create your App Store Connect listing, and upload it for you.” In Draftbit, the app is built, signed, and uploaded to App Store Connect and Google Play from the Publish menu on Standard and up, but the store listing is yours to fill in. Over-the-air updates are “built directly into a0”, while ours start on Pro. Android is less clear. The docs for a0 cover an APK for testing, and we couldn’t find Google Play upload steps there.