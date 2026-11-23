In Draftbit, you build the app once, as one React Native and Expo codebase for iOS and Android that also runs on the web, with the backend in the same project and your own Claude or ChatGPT plan in place of credits. Rork's docs put it plainly: "Two codebases. Swift for iPhone, Kotlin for Android. They are not one shared file." They also say the agent is how you keep the two in sync, so if you'd rather maintain one app than two, that's the difference that decides it.

Ask the agent to keep them in sync (you do this yourself)

With both tools you describe an app and an agent builds it, so these rows are about how many codebases you end up with, what you build it on, and what you can take with you.

One codebase or two

If you’d rather maintain one app than two, build it in Draftbit, because with Rork an iPhone app and an Android app are separate codebases.

Rork’s docs describe the pair as “Two codebases. Swift for iPhone, Kotlin for Android. They are not one shared file.” The same page calls React Native’s one shared codebase “a real engineering advantage”, and says of its own approach, “The two apps can still drift. A Swift change is not the same file as a Kotlin change. The agent is how you keep them in sync.”

All of the code that Draftbit produces for mobile apps is React Native and Expo, so a screen is one set of source files for iOS and Android, and a fix you make once is in both. Some apps really are better written natively, though, and with Rork you get true Swift and Kotlin, plus iPad, Apple Watch, Vision Pro, and iOS widgets on every paid option. If your app depends on any of those, we’d pick Rork.

The visual editor and the agents change these same source files.

What you build on

With Rork you build on Rork’s credits, and in Draftbit you can build on the Claude or ChatGPT subscription you already pay for.

Rork has one credit balance that pays for building, for simulator and emulator minutes, and for AI features inside your apps. Its docs say “A message costs what its work costs”, and we couldn’t find a way on Rork’s site to build on your own AI subscription or key.

We sell credits too, and we added bring your own AI because people get the most for their money from the paid ChatGPT and Claude plans. So on every Draftbit plan, Free included, you can sign in with your ChatGPT or Claude subscription, or add your own API key, and threads that run on it don’t use Draftbit credits. Your provider’s usage limits still apply.

Connect the ChatGPT or Claude plan you already pay for. Threads that run on it don't use Draftbit credits.

The backend behind the app

With both tools you can start on a hosted backend and move it into your own Supabase account later, so the difference is whether that backend is code in your project.

Rork’s hosted backend is free while it’s in beta. It comes with a database, access rules, and server-side functions, and one button moves the whole thing into your own Supabase organization, though “The transfer is one-way”.

In Draftbit, the backend is another app in your project, so the agent can build a screen and the API behind it in the same pass. You choose the database (Cloudflare D1, Supabase, or a Postgres database you already run), and its code exports the same way as your other apps. If you’d rather we set up Supabase for you, its staging and production environments need a paid plan, and they use credits while they run.

One project holds the mobile app, the API backend and its database, the website, and the web app.

Publishing and GitHub

With both tools the app is built and uploaded to the stores for you, and Rork is ahead of us on Google Play releases and on syncing with GitHub.

In Draftbit you publish from one menu, and on Standard and up the app is built, signed, and uploaded to App Store Connect and Google Play from the same source files. With Rork each platform is published on its own, since “An iPhone (Swift) app cannot go to Google Play.”

Rork does more after the upload. Its Google Play flow covers testing tracks, production, and staged rollouts, and its GitHub integration is two-way, so a developer can edit locally and bring those changes back. Our GitHub export goes one way. If a developer already has the app in a repository, you can connect that repository instead, so every save commits to your branch and Sync brings their commits in. For an app you started in Draftbit, though, that round trip is a real point in Rork’s favor.