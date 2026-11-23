A Draftbit app is yours to keep: on Standard and up the code exports as an ordinary React Native and Expo project, and an app you've published stays in the App Store and Google Play under your own developer accounts. Thunkable's pricing page says that "if your subscription expires, any published apps will become unavailable for your end users", so before you pick, decide whether your app has to outlast the subscription you made it on.

The tool does this You do this yourself Not available

With both tools you describe an app and get a native one for iOS and Android, so these rows are about what you're left holding afterward, and what happens to it when a subscription ends.

What happens when you stop paying

With Thunkable, a published app is available only while the subscription is active, and a Draftbit app you’ve published stays in the stores under your own developer accounts.

Thunkable’s pricing FAQ says that “if your subscription expires, any published apps will become unavailable for your end users”. The same answer makes an exception for Pro and Business plans, which aren’t on its pricing page today.

In Draftbit, a release is built, signed, and uploaded to App Store Connect and Google Play under your own developer accounts, so the app you’ve published stays there if you cancel. Nothing is deleted either, and on Free your web app stays up on its draftbit.dev address. Some things do need a plan, though. Publishing a new version to the stores needs Standard, a custom domain is disconnected 30 days after a downgrade, and a Supabase backend we set up needs a paid plan for staging and production unless you move it into your own Supabase account.

Publishing to the web, the App Store, and Google Play starts from the same menu.

Getting the code out

In Draftbit, each app in a project exports on Standard and up, and we couldn’t find a way to export source code from Thunkable.

Thunkable does have a code editor, and its docs say “Users can edit their app code directly from the code editor”. What we couldn’t find on its site is a way to download that code or sync it to GitHub, since the downloads its pricing page describes are of the built app. So if handing the code to a developer matters to you, ask Thunkable first.

All of the code that Draftbit produces for mobile apps is React Native and Expo, and on Standard and up you can download it as a ZIP or export it to GitHub. Export is a paid feature and it works one app at a time, which means the time to take a final copy of each app, the backend included, is before a plan ends.

The visual editor and the agents change these same source files.

Where your data lives

This one goes to Thunkable, because the cloud database behind a Thunkable AI app is in your own Supabase account from the first day.

Its docs say “Your Supabase project belongs to your own Supabase account”, so whatever happens to the app, the data is already somewhere you control.

In Draftbit, the backend is another app in your project, on Cloudflare D1, Supabase, or a Postgres database you already run. If you’d rather we set up Supabase for you, that project stays in our Supabase organization until you move it into yours, and its staging and production environments need a paid plan and use credits while they run. What you get on our side is the backend’s code in the same project as the app.

One project holds the mobile app, the API backend and its database, the website, and the web app.

Blocks, or agents on your own AI

If you’re learning or teaching how an app’s logic fits together, we’d point you to Thunkable, and if you already pay for Claude or ChatGPT, you can build on that in Draftbit.

Thunkable still has its drag-and-drop blocks builder, and it has special plans and pricing for students, teachers, and districts. Its newer AI builder runs on tokens that come with the plan, and on Free those are “a one-time balance that does not refill”.

In Draftbit, Claude Code and Codex write the app as TypeScript, and on every plan, Free included, they can run on your own Claude or ChatGPT subscription or API key without using Draftbit credits. Your provider’s limits still apply. We sell credits too, for anyone who’d rather not connect an account.