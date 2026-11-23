In Draftbit, you can ship the iOS and Android app, the web app, and the backend behind them from one project, and build all of it on the Claude or ChatGPT subscription you already pay for. Lovable's own FAQ says it makes web apps and doesn't generate React Native projects, so if your customers expect to find you in the App Store, that's the difference that decides it.

With both tools you describe an app and get a working one, so these rows are about where that app can go, what you build it on, and what you can take with you.

Where your app can go

If your customers expect to find you in the App Store or Google Play, that’s what Draftbit is made for, and it’s the one thing a Lovable project can’t do on its own.

A web app is often the right call, and Lovable is a good way to get one. Its FAQ is plain about where it ends, which is that it “does not generate React Native projects”. For phones, its docs point to making the web app installable from the browser, or wrapping the site with Capacitor outside of Lovable and submitting that to the stores yourself.

All of the code that Draftbit produces for mobile apps is React Native and Expo, which means one set of source files for both iOS and Android. When it’s time to release, the app is built, signed, and uploaded to App Store Connect and Google Play under your own developer accounts, on Standard and up, and Apple and Google still review it.

Publishing to the web, the App Store, and Google Play starts from the same menu.

What you build on

With Lovable you build on Lovable’s credits, and in Draftbit you can build on the Claude or ChatGPT subscription you already pay for.

Lovable has one credit balance that pays for building the app, hosting it, running its backend, and any AI features inside it. The model is chosen for you as well, so in the words of its FAQ, “you cannot pick a specific model for building”.

We started with credits too, then added bring your own AI because people get the most for their money from the paid ChatGPT and Claude plans. So on every Draftbit plan, Free included, you can sign in with your ChatGPT or Claude subscription, or add your own API key, and threads that run on it don’t use Draftbit credits. Your provider’s usage limits still apply, and we still sell credits for anyone who’d rather not connect an account.

Connect the ChatGPT or Claude plan you already pay for. Threads that run on it don't use Draftbit credits.

The backend behind the app

With both tools you get a database and sign-in without setting anything up, so the difference is how much say you have over the backend once it exists.

Lovable’s built-in backend comes with a database, sign-in, file storage, and server functions, and it’s hosted for you. That’s convenient, and it comes with no choice of framework or database. If you want to move it later, Lovable’s docs say there’s no one-step transfer, and they add, “Moving a backend is developer work.”

In Draftbit, the backend is another app in your project, so the agent can build a screen and the API behind it in the same pass. You choose the database (Cloudflare D1, Supabase, or a Postgres database you already run), the backend’s code exports the same way as your other apps, and a Supabase project we set up for you can be moved into your own Supabase account. Running a backend isn’t free on either side, though. Our Supabase backends need a paid plan for staging and production, and they use credits while they run.

One project holds the mobile app, the API backend and its database, the website, and the web app.

Making changes after the first version

With both tools you can select something in the preview and change it yourself, and Lovable is ahead of us on syncing with GitHub.

In Draftbit, the visual editor and the agents work on the same source files, so you can fix a margin or a label by hand and then hand the next feature to the agent. For a small, exact change, that’s usually quicker than describing it.

Where Lovable does more is Git. Its sync runs both ways with GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket on every plan, so a developer can work in the repository and see those commits back in Lovable. Our GitHub export goes one way, to a branch you choose. If a developer already has the app in a repository, you can connect that repository instead, so every save commits to your branch and Sync brings their commits in. For an app you started in Draftbit, though, that round trip is a real point in Lovable’s favor.