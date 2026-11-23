Draftbit vs Lovable: With Lovable, your app stops at the browser.
In Draftbit, you can ship the iOS and Android app, the web app, and the backend behind them from one project, and build all of it on the Claude or ChatGPT subscription you already pay for. Lovable's own FAQ says it makes web apps and doesn't generate React Native projects, so if your customers expect to find you in the App Store, that's the difference that decides it.
By Brian Luerssen, Founder of Draftbit. Facts checked . Published by Draftbit, one of the two products compared.
Which should you choose?
Choose Draftbit if
- Your customers expect an app in the App Store or Google Play, not only a web page.
- You already pay for Claude or ChatGPT and would rather build on that than buy credits.
- You want to choose your own database, or move the backend into your own account later.
- You like making small changes by hand instead of prompting for each one.
Choose Lovable if
- A web app that people open from a link is all you need.
- You want hosting, a database, and sign-in set up and run for you.
- A developer will work in the repository too. Lovable's Git sync goes both ways. In Draftbit that needs an app connected to a repository you already have, because GitHub export goes one way.
- Your whole team will build, and you'd rather share one pool of credits than pay for seats.
Draftbit vs Lovable at a glance
With both tools you describe an app and get a working one, so these rows are about where that app can go, what you build it on, and what you can take with you.
|What's compared
|Draftbit
|Lovable
|What you can build
|Output
|iOS and Android apps in React Native and Expo, web apps, websites, games, and backends, in one project.
|Web apps. Its FAQ says it "does not generate React Native projects". Source : Lovable on output
|App Store and Google Play
|Built, signed, and uploaded to App Store Connect and Google Play from the Publish menu, on Standard and up.
|No built-in flow. Its docs suggest an installable web app, or wrapping the site with Capacitor outside of Lovable. Source : Lovable on app store and google play
|The AI
|What you build on
|Your own Claude or ChatGPT subscription or API key on every plan, Free included, or Draftbit credits.
|Lovable credits. One balance pays for building, hosting, the backend, and AI features inside your app. Source : Lovable on what you build on
|Agent and model
|Claude Code or Codex, with a model picker on each thread.
|Lovable chooses the model, so "you cannot pick a specific model for building". Source : Lovable on agent and model
|The backend
|Where it runs
|An API backend in your project on Cloudflare D1, Supabase, or your own Postgres, or a Supabase backend we set up for you.
|A built-in backend that Lovable hosts, or your own Supabase project. Source : Lovable on where it runs
|Taking it with you
|The backend's code exports like any other app in the project, and a Supabase backend we set up can be moved into your own Supabase account.
|No one-step transfer. You export the database, download the files, and set up sign-in and secrets again. Source : Lovable on taking it with you
|The code
|Editing
|Visual editor on every plan. Code editing on Standard and up.
|Visual edits from the preview toolbar. Code editing on paid plans. Source : Lovable on editing
|Export
|ZIP and GitHub export on Standard and up.
|Git sync on every plan, Free included. ZIP download on paid plans. Source : Lovable on export
|GitHub
|One-way export to a branch you choose. An app connected to your own repository saves to your branch, and Sync brings in commits made outside.
|Two-way sync with GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket. Source : Lovable on github
Where your app can go
If your customers expect to find you in the App Store or Google Play, that’s what Draftbit is made for, and it’s the one thing a Lovable project can’t do on its own.
A web app is often the right call, and Lovable is a good way to get one. Its FAQ is plain about where it ends, which is that it “does not generate React Native projects”. For phones, its docs point to making the web app installable from the browser, or wrapping the site with Capacitor outside of Lovable and submitting that to the stores yourself.
All of the code that Draftbit produces for mobile apps is React Native and Expo, which means one set of source files for both iOS and Android. When it’s time to release, the app is built, signed, and uploaded to App Store Connect and Google Play under your own developer accounts, on Standard and up, and Apple and Google still review it.
What you build on
With Lovable you build on Lovable’s credits, and in Draftbit you can build on the Claude or ChatGPT subscription you already pay for.
Lovable has one credit balance that pays for building the app, hosting it, running its backend, and any AI features inside it. The model is chosen for you as well, so in the words of its FAQ, “you cannot pick a specific model for building”.
We started with credits too, then added bring your own AI because people get the most for their money from the paid ChatGPT and Claude plans. So on every Draftbit plan, Free included, you can sign in with your ChatGPT or Claude subscription, or add your own API key, and threads that run on it don’t use Draftbit credits. Your provider’s usage limits still apply, and we still sell credits for anyone who’d rather not connect an account.
The backend behind the app
With both tools you get a database and sign-in without setting anything up, so the difference is how much say you have over the backend once it exists.
Lovable’s built-in backend comes with a database, sign-in, file storage, and server functions, and it’s hosted for you. That’s convenient, and it comes with no choice of framework or database. If you want to move it later, Lovable’s docs say there’s no one-step transfer, and they add, “Moving a backend is developer work.”
In Draftbit, the backend is another app in your project, so the agent can build a screen and the API behind it in the same pass. You choose the database (Cloudflare D1, Supabase, or a Postgres database you already run), the backend’s code exports the same way as your other apps, and a Supabase project we set up for you can be moved into your own Supabase account. Running a backend isn’t free on either side, though. Our Supabase backends need a paid plan for staging and production, and they use credits while they run.
Making changes after the first version
With both tools you can select something in the preview and change it yourself, and Lovable is ahead of us on syncing with GitHub.
In Draftbit, the visual editor and the agents work on the same source files, so you can fix a margin or a label by hand and then hand the next feature to the agent. For a small, exact change, that’s usually quicker than describing it.
Where Lovable does more is Git. Its sync runs both ways with GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket on every plan, so a developer can work in the repository and see those commits back in Lovable. Our GitHub export goes one way, to a branch you choose. If a developer already has the app in a repository, you can connect that repository instead, so every save commits to your branch and Sync brings their commits in. For an app you started in Draftbit, though, that round trip is a real point in Lovable’s favor.
What you'll pay
Draftbit Standard
$15/month; or $144/year ($12/month equivalent)
Base subscription with code editing, ZIP and GitHub export, custom domains, and iOS/Android publishing. AI usage is separate.
Lovable Pro, 100 credits
$25/month, or $250/year
100 credits a month and 5 more each day, with code editing, code download, and custom domains. Running the backend and in-app AI uses credits too, after a small monthly grant.
If you already pay for Claude or ChatGPT, that subscription does the building in Draftbit, so Standard stays at $15 a month. If you'd rather not connect a subscription, you can add Draftbit credits to the plan, from $5 a month for 5,000. Lovable Pro is $25 a month with 100 credits, and the same balance also pays for hosting, the backend, and AI features in your app, so what you spend depends on how much you build and how busy the app gets.
Prices are in US dollars and were checked on November 23, 2026. See every Draftbit plan and Lovable's current pricing.
What other sites get wrong about Draftbit
Many comparisons on other sites describe an older Draftbit. Here's what they say, and what's true today.
- Claim Draftbit is a drag-and-drop builder.
- Fact Claude Code and Codex build the app from what you describe. The visual editor is for the changes you'd rather make by hand, and it edits the same code. Read more
- Claim Draftbit has no backend.
- Fact A project can hold an API backend with its own database, or a Supabase backend we set up for you and you can move into your own account. Read more
- Claim You have to buy AI credits.
- Fact You can build on your own Claude or ChatGPT subscription, or your own API key, on every plan, Free included. We sell credits too, for anyone who'd rather buy them from us. Read more
- Claim Draftbit only makes mobile apps.
- Fact It builds mobile apps, web apps, websites, games, and backends, and one project can hold all of them. Read more
What's new at Lovable. Since May 2026, new Lovable projects are built on TanStack Start, so an app you move elsewhere needs a host that can run a server. In November 2026, Lovable added a way to start a project from ChatGPT or Claude, and its changelog says that building still uses Lovable credits.
Switching from Lovable
If you've built a web app in Lovable and your customers are asking for it in the App Store, that's the move we think is worth making. Your Lovable code is yours, so start by syncing it to GitHub or downloading it, and keep it as the reference for what the app does.
The screens won't carry over as they are, because a web page and a native screen are different code. In Draftbit, the agent builds the native version from your description of each screen, and you can adjust the layout by hand in the visual editor as it goes.
For the data, export your database from Lovable and plan on moving files, sign-in settings, and secrets separately, which is what its docs tell you to expect. Then choose where it lives next, which can be a Supabase backend we set up for you or a database you already run.
Draftbit can also import a Vite web app from GitHub or a zip file, and older Lovable projects are built on React and Vite, so it's worth trying the import before you rebuild the web side.
What Draftbit can import and how Draftbit Experts can do the move for you.
In customers' words
Test it yourself
Don't take our word for it. Try these in both tools before you decide. Draftbit's Free plan is enough to run them.
- Build the screen you're least sure about in both tools, then change one small thing on it by hand, such as a label or a margin.
- Open what you built on your own phone, and decide whether a web page in the browser is enough for your customers or whether they'll expect an app from the store.
- Price a month of building in each: the plan, plus what you'd spend on AI once the included credits run out.
Frequently asked questions
Can Lovable build mobile apps?
Not native ones. Lovable's FAQ says it builds web applications and doesn't generate React Native projects. Its docs suggest making the web app installable from the browser, or wrapping it with Capacitor outside of Lovable and submitting that to the stores yourself. In Draftbit, mobile apps are React Native and Expo projects that you publish to the App Store and Google Play from the builder.
Can I use my own Claude or ChatGPT subscription with Lovable?
We couldn't find a way to on Lovable's site. Its FAQ says Lovable chooses the model and you can't pick one for building. In Draftbit, you can connect a Claude or ChatGPT subscription, or your own API key, on every plan, and threads that run on it don't use Draftbit credits.
Do Draftbit's paid plans include AI credits?
No. Standard is $15 a month and that doesn't include credits, because you can build on your own Claude or ChatGPT subscription, or your own API key, on every plan. If you'd rather use Draftbit credits, you can add them to any paid plan, from $5 a month for 5,000.
Is Lovable free?
Yes. Lovable's Free plan includes 5 build credits a day, up to 30 a month, plus small monthly grants for running the backend and in-app AI. Code editing, code download, and custom domains need a paid plan.
How much does Lovable cost?
Pro with 100 credits a month is $25 billed monthly or $250 a year, and Business with 100 credits is $50 a month or $500 a year. Larger credit tiers cost more, and the same credits pay for building, hosting, the backend, and AI features in your app.
Is Draftbit a free Lovable alternative?
You can start free. Our Free plan includes the agents, the visual editor, 20 agent runs a week on your own AI subscription or key, and publishing a web app to a draftbit.dev address. Code export and publishing to the App Store and Google Play start on Standard.
What happens to my Lovable backend if I leave?
Lovable's docs say there's no one-step transfer. You export the database, download your storage files, move the code with Git sync, and set up sign-in, secrets, and outside services again wherever you go next.
Do I own the code in both?
Yes. Lovable's FAQ says your apps and code are yours, and it syncs to Git on every plan. In Draftbit the code is yours too, with ZIP and GitHub export on Standard and up.
Sources
We publish Draftbit, so we have a stake in this comparison. Every fact about Lovable comes from its own site and docs, checked on November 23, 2026.
Related comparisons
-
Draftbit vs Bolt
With Bolt, publishing a mobile app starts with "download the code".
-
Draftbit vs Replit
You can't publish to Google Play from Replit.
-
Draftbit vs a0
The code is the same in a0 and Draftbit. The difference is what else you get.
With Lovable, your app stops at the browser.
Bring the app you have in mind, connect the Claude or ChatGPT plan you already pay for, and see how far you get on the Free plan before you spend anything.