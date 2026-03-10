Game Template
City Builder
An isometric city-building tycoon. Lay roads and build houses, shops, factories, and parks on an island to grow your town to 200 residents in as few days as you can, without going bankrupt.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the City Builder template is for
Strategy fans, teachers covering budgets or planning, and anyone who wants to make a tycoon game.
What’s included
- An isometric island where you lay roads and build houses, shops, factories, and parks
- Grow the town to 200 residents in as few days as you can, without going bankrupt
- Happiness, taxes, and shop and factory income that decide how fast the town grows
- Tune day length, starting money, building costs, and the population goal in the Game tab
Explore the City Builder design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with City Builder
- Make a city or business tycoon game around your own theme
- Build a classroom game about budgets, planning, or economics
- Start a management sim with the economy already working
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template