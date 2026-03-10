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City Builder

An isometric city-building tycoon. Lay roads and build houses, shops, factories, and parks on an island to grow your town to 200 residents in as few days as you can, without going bankrupt.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
City Builder game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the City Builder template is for

Strategy fans, teachers covering budgets or planning, and anyone who wants to make a tycoon game.

What’s included

  • An isometric island where you lay roads and build houses, shops, factories, and parks
  • Grow the town to 200 residents in as few days as you can, without going bankrupt
  • Happiness, taxes, and shop and factory income that decide how fast the town grows
  • Tune day length, starting money, building costs, and the population goal in the Game tab

Explore the City Builder design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • City Builder game template preview 2
  • City Builder game template preview 3
  • City Builder game template preview 4
  • City Builder game template preview 5
  • City Builder game template preview 6

What you can build with City Builder

  • Make a city or business tycoon game around your own theme
  • Build a classroom game about budgets, planning, or economics
  • Start a management sim with the economy already working

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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City Builder

Free to start

Use this template