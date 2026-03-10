Game Template
Dungeon Crawler
A turn-based roguelike in pixel art. Explore seeded dungeon floors with fog of war, fight monsters, collect loot and potions, and head down the stairs as deep as you can go.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Dungeon Crawler template is for
Indie developers and RPG fans who want a roguelike to build on, from a weekend project to a bigger game.
What’s included
- A turn-based pixel-art roguelike on seeded dungeon floors with fog of war
- Fight monsters and collect loot and potions as you go
- Head down the stairs as deep as you can, with more and tougher enemies on each floor
- Tune map size, rooms per floor, starting stats, and enemy scaling in the Game tab
Explore the Dungeon Crawler design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Dungeon Crawler
- Start a roguelike and add your own classes, items, and bosses
- Make a fantasy or sci-fi dungeon game with your own art
- Try out a turn-based combat idea before you build a bigger game
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template