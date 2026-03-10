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Dungeon Crawler

A turn-based roguelike in pixel art. Explore seeded dungeon floors with fog of war, fight monsters, collect loot and potions, and head down the stairs as deep as you can go.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Dungeon Crawler game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Dungeon Crawler template is for

Indie developers and RPG fans who want a roguelike to build on, from a weekend project to a bigger game.

What’s included

  • A turn-based pixel-art roguelike on seeded dungeon floors with fog of war
  • Fight monsters and collect loot and potions as you go
  • Head down the stairs as deep as you can, with more and tougher enemies on each floor
  • Tune map size, rooms per floor, starting stats, and enemy scaling in the Game tab

Explore the Dungeon Crawler design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Dungeon Crawler game template preview 2
  • Dungeon Crawler game template preview 3
  • Dungeon Crawler game template preview 4
  • Dungeon Crawler game template preview 5
  • Dungeon Crawler game template preview 6

What you can build with Dungeon Crawler

  • Start a roguelike and add your own classes, items, and bosses
  • Make a fantasy or sci-fi dungeon game with your own art
  • Try out a turn-based combat idea before you build a bigger game

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Dungeon Crawler

Free to start

Use this template