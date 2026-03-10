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Daily Word Puzzle

A daily five-letter word puzzle with six guesses. Colored, marked tiles show which letters are in the right spot, and a results screen tracks your streak, guess distribution, and the countdown to the next puzzle.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Daily Word Puzzle game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Daily Word Puzzle template is for

Publishers, newsletters, and communities that want a daily puzzle to bring people back, and teachers building word games.

What’s included

  • A new five-letter puzzle every day, with six guesses
  • Colored, marked tiles show which letters are in the right spot
  • A results screen with your streak, guess distribution, and a countdown to the next puzzle
  • Tune the number of guesses, the first puzzle's date, and animation timing in the Game tab

Explore the Daily Word Puzzle design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Daily Word Puzzle game template preview 2
  • Daily Word Puzzle game template preview 3
  • Daily Word Puzzle game template preview 4
  • Daily Word Puzzle game template preview 5
  • Daily Word Puzzle game template preview 6

What you can build with Daily Word Puzzle

  • Add a daily word game to a newsletter, media site, or community app
  • Make a themed word puzzle with your own words
  • Build a spelling or vocabulary game for a classroom

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Daily Word Puzzle

Free to start

Use this template