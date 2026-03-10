Game Template
Daily Word Puzzle
A daily five-letter word puzzle with six guesses. Colored, marked tiles show which letters are in the right spot, and a results screen tracks your streak, guess distribution, and the countdown to the next puzzle.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Daily Word Puzzle template is for
Publishers, newsletters, and communities that want a daily puzzle to bring people back, and teachers building word games.
What’s included
- A new five-letter puzzle every day, with six guesses
- Colored, marked tiles show which letters are in the right spot
- A results screen with your streak, guess distribution, and a countdown to the next puzzle
- Tune the number of guesses, the first puzzle's date, and animation timing in the Game tab
Explore the Daily Word Puzzle design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Daily Word Puzzle
- Add a daily word game to a newsletter, media site, or community app
- Make a themed word puzzle with your own words
- Build a spelling or vocabulary game for a classroom
More Game TemplatesBrowse all games
Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template