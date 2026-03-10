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Game Template

Board Game

A two-player Four in a Row game. Take turns dropping discs into a 7×6 board, and the first player to line up four across, down, or diagonally wins.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Board Game game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Board Game template is for

Anyone making a quick two-player game for friends, family, or a classroom, and teams adding a classic board game to an app.

What’s included

  • Four in a Row on a 7×6 board, with wins across, down, or diagonally
  • Two players on one device, or one player against the computer
  • Easy, medium, and hard computer opponents
  • Tune the board size, discs needed to win, and computer difficulty in the Game tab

Explore the Board Game design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Board Game game template preview 2
  • Board Game game template preview 3
  • Board Game game template preview 4
  • Board Game game template preview 5
  • Board Game game template preview 6

What you can build with Board Game

  • Add a pass-and-play board game to a family or kids' app
  • Make a branded version of a classic for a café, bar, or event
  • Start a turn-based strategy game with a computer opponent already working

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template

Board Game

Free to start

Use this template