Game Template
Board Game
A two-player Four in a Row game. Take turns dropping discs into a 7×6 board, and the first player to line up four across, down, or diagonally wins.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Board Game template is for
Anyone making a quick two-player game for friends, family, or a classroom, and teams adding a classic board game to an app.
What’s included
- Four in a Row on a 7×6 board, with wins across, down, or diagonally
- Two players on one device, or one player against the computer
- Easy, medium, and hard computer opponents
- Tune the board size, discs needed to win, and computer difficulty in the Game tab
Explore the Board Game design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Board Game
- Add a pass-and-play board game to a family or kids' app
- Make a branded version of a classic for a café, bar, or event
- Start a turn-based strategy game with a computer opponent already working
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template