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Farm Sim

A cozy isometric farming game. Till, plant, and water crops, sell the harvest at the market, and reach 1,000 coins in as few days as you can.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Farm Sim game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Farm Sim template is for

Fans of cozy games, teachers, and creators who want a relaxed farming game to build on.

What’s included

  • Till, plant, and water turnips, carrots, tomatoes, and pumpkins on an isometric farm
  • Sell the harvest at the market, then buy land, sprinklers, and a bigger watering can
  • Reach 1,000 coins in as few days as you can
  • Tune day length, crop prices, grow times, and the coin goal in the Game tab

Explore the Farm Sim design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Farm Sim game template preview 2
  • Farm Sim game template preview 3
  • Farm Sim game template preview 4
  • Farm Sim game template preview 5
  • Farm Sim game template preview 6

What you can build with Farm Sim

  • Make a cozy farming game with your own crops and art style
  • Build a classroom game about growing food or running a small business
  • Start a life sim you can grow with animals, seasons, or quests

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Farm Sim

Free to start

Use this template