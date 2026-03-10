Game Template
Farm Sim
A cozy isometric farming game. Till, plant, and water crops, sell the harvest at the market, and reach 1,000 coins in as few days as you can.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Farm Sim template is for
Fans of cozy games, teachers, and creators who want a relaxed farming game to build on.
What’s included
- Till, plant, and water turnips, carrots, tomatoes, and pumpkins on an isometric farm
- Sell the harvest at the market, then buy land, sprinklers, and a bigger watering can
- Reach 1,000 coins in as few days as you can
- Tune day length, crop prices, grow times, and the coin goal in the Game tab
Explore the Farm Sim design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Farm Sim
- Make a cozy farming game with your own crops and art style
- Build a classroom game about growing food or running a small business
- Start a life sim you can grow with animals, seasons, or quests
More Game TemplatesBrowse all games
Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template