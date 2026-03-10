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Survival Arena

A 3D low-poly top-down arena shooter. Your hero auto-fires at the nearest enemy while you move to survive waves of monsters pouring in from the arena walls.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Survival Arena game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Survival Arena template is for

Action game fans and indie developers who want a 3D wave-survival game to build on.

What’s included

  • A top-down low-poly arena where your hero auto-fires at the nearest enemy
  • Move to survive waves of monsters pouring in from the arena walls
  • A dash, pickups, and XP to collect
  • Tune move speed, health, damage, and wave size in the Game tab

Explore the Survival Arena design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Survival Arena game template preview 2
  • Survival Arena game template preview 3
  • Survival Arena game template preview 4
  • Survival Arena game template preview 5
  • Survival Arena game template preview 6

What you can build with Survival Arena

  • Make an arena game with your own hero and monsters
  • Grow it with new weapons, upgrades, and arenas
  • Start a 3D action game that plays in short rounds

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Survival Arena

Free to start

Use this template