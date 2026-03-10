Game Template
Survival Arena
A 3D low-poly top-down arena shooter. Your hero auto-fires at the nearest enemy while you move to survive waves of monsters pouring in from the arena walls.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Survival Arena template is for
Action game fans and indie developers who want a 3D wave-survival game to build on.
What’s included
- A top-down low-poly arena where your hero auto-fires at the nearest enemy
- Move to survive waves of monsters pouring in from the arena walls
- A dash, pickups, and XP to collect
- Tune move speed, health, damage, and wave size in the Game tab
Explore the Survival Arena design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Survival Arena
- Make an arena game with your own hero and monsters
- Grow it with new weapons, upgrades, and arenas
- Start a 3D action game that plays in short rounds
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template