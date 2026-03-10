Game Template
Basketball Flick
An arcade basketball shooter with a 3D toon look. Flick to shoot, with the swipe's angle setting the aim and its speed setting the power, and sink as many baskets as you can before the clock runs out.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Basketball Flick template is for
Sports brands, teams, and event organizers who want a quick branded shooting game, and anyone building their first 3D arcade game.
What’s included
- Flick to shoot, with the swipe's angle setting the aim and its speed setting the power
- Timed rounds with swish bonuses and an on-fire streak multiplier
- A 3D toon-style court with title, gameplay, and results screens
- Tune shot power, gravity, rim bounce, and round length in the Game tab
Explore the Basketball Flick design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Basketball Flick
- Make a branded shooting game for a team, league, or sponsor
- Run a high-score contest at an event or in a fan app
- Start a 3D sports game without writing the ball physics yourself
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template