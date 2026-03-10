Open main menu
Theme

Game Template

Basketball Flick

An arcade basketball shooter with a 3D toon look. Flick to shoot, with the swipe's angle setting the aim and its speed setting the power, and sink as many baskets as you can before the clock runs out.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Basketball Flick game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Basketball Flick template is for

Sports brands, teams, and event organizers who want a quick branded shooting game, and anyone building their first 3D arcade game.

What’s included

  • Flick to shoot, with the swipe's angle setting the aim and its speed setting the power
  • Timed rounds with swish bonuses and an on-fire streak multiplier
  • A 3D toon-style court with title, gameplay, and results screens
  • Tune shot power, gravity, rim bounce, and round length in the Game tab

Explore the Basketball Flick design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Basketball Flick game template preview 2
  • Basketball Flick game template preview 3
  • Basketball Flick game template preview 4
  • Basketball Flick game template preview 5
  • Basketball Flick game template preview 6

What you can build with Basketball Flick

  • Make a branded shooting game for a team, league, or sponsor
  • Run a high-score contest at an event or in a fan app
  • Start a 3D sports game without writing the ball physics yourself

More Game Templates

Browse all games

Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template

Basketball Flick

Free to start

Use this template