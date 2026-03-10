Game Template
Endless Runner
A 3D low-poly endless runner. Swipe or use the keyboard to switch between three lanes, jump, and slide past obstacles while collecting coins as the speed climbs.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Endless Runner template is for
Brands and creators who want a simple high-score game, and anyone making their first 3D mobile game.
What’s included
- Switch between three lanes, jump, and slide past obstacles, with swipe or keyboard controls
- Collect coins while the speed climbs
- A 3D low-poly world with title, gameplay, and results screens
- Tune starting speed, top speed, jump strength, gravity, and coin points in the Game tab
Explore the Endless Runner design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Endless Runner
- Make a branded runner with your own character and world
- Run a high-score challenge for a launch or promotion
- Start a mobile arcade game you can publish to the App Store and Google Play
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template