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Endless Runner

A 3D low-poly endless runner. Swipe or use the keyboard to switch between three lanes, jump, and slide past obstacles while collecting coins as the speed climbs.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Endless Runner game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Endless Runner template is for

Brands and creators who want a simple high-score game, and anyone making their first 3D mobile game.

What’s included

  • Switch between three lanes, jump, and slide past obstacles, with swipe or keyboard controls
  • Collect coins while the speed climbs
  • A 3D low-poly world with title, gameplay, and results screens
  • Tune starting speed, top speed, jump strength, gravity, and coin points in the Game tab

Explore the Endless Runner design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Endless Runner game template preview 2
  • Endless Runner game template preview 3
  • Endless Runner game template preview 4
  • Endless Runner game template preview 5
  • Endless Runner game template preview 6

What you can build with Endless Runner

  • Make a branded runner with your own character and world
  • Run a high-score challenge for a launch or promotion
  • Start a mobile arcade game you can publish to the App Store and Google Play

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template

Endless Runner

Free to start

Use this template