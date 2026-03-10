Game Template
Block Builder
A 3D voxel sandbox where every new world is a randomly generated island with hills, beaches, lakes, and trees. Place and remove blocks to build anything, orbit the camera, or walk around your creation.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
4 visual previews
Who the Block Builder template is for
Creators and educators who want an open-ended 3D building game, and anyone curious about making a voxel world.
What’s included
- Every new world is a randomly generated island with hills, beaches, lakes, and trees
- Place and remove blocks to build anything
- Orbit the camera, or walk around what you've built
- Tune hill height, water level, tree density, and block colors in the Game tab
Explore the Block Builder design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Block Builder
- Build a sandbox game for kids or a classroom
- Make a building game around your own theme or block set
- Start a 3D world you can grow into a survival or exploration game
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template