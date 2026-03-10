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Block Builder

A 3D voxel sandbox where every new world is a randomly generated island with hills, beaches, lakes, and trees. Place and remove blocks to build anything, orbit the camera, or walk around your creation.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Block Builder game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

4 visual previews

Who the Block Builder template is for

Creators and educators who want an open-ended 3D building game, and anyone curious about making a voxel world.

What’s included

  • Every new world is a randomly generated island with hills, beaches, lakes, and trees
  • Place and remove blocks to build anything
  • Orbit the camera, or walk around what you've built
  • Tune hill height, water level, tree density, and block colors in the Game tab

Explore the Block Builder design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Block Builder game template preview 2
  • Block Builder game template preview 3
  • Block Builder game template preview 4

What you can build with Block Builder

  • Build a sandbox game for kids or a classroom
  • Make a building game around your own theme or block set
  • Start a 3D world you can grow into a survival or exploration game

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Block Builder

Free to start

Use this template