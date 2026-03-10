Game Template
Realistic Showcase
A first-person walk through a sunlit marble courtyard with fountains, columns, and lawns. Find and inspect five points of interest to complete the tour.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Realistic Showcase template is for
Architects, museums, real estate and tourism teams, and anyone who wants a walkable 3D space.
What’s included
- A first-person walk through a sunlit marble courtyard with fountains, columns, and lawns
- Find and inspect five points of interest to complete the tour
- Captions at each point of interest and a results screen at the end
- Tune walk speed, sunlight, haze, exposure, and graphics quality in the Game tab
Explore the Realistic Showcase design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Realistic Showcase
- Build a virtual tour of a building, venue, or exhibit
- Make a walkable showcase for a property or architecture project
- Start a first-person exploration game in a realistic setting
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template