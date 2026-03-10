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Realistic Showcase

A first-person walk through a sunlit marble courtyard with fountains, columns, and lawns. Find and inspect five points of interest to complete the tour.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

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Realistic Showcase game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Realistic Showcase template is for

Architects, museums, real estate and tourism teams, and anyone who wants a walkable 3D space.

What’s included

  • A first-person walk through a sunlit marble courtyard with fountains, columns, and lawns
  • Find and inspect five points of interest to complete the tour
  • Captions at each point of interest and a results screen at the end
  • Tune walk speed, sunlight, haze, exposure, and graphics quality in the Game tab

Explore the Realistic Showcase design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Realistic Showcase game template preview 2
  • Realistic Showcase game template preview 3
  • Realistic Showcase game template preview 4
  • Realistic Showcase game template preview 5
  • Realistic Showcase game template preview 6

What you can build with Realistic Showcase

  • Build a virtual tour of a building, venue, or exhibit
  • Make a walkable showcase for a property or architecture project
  • Start a first-person exploration game in a realistic setting

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Realistic Showcase

Free to start

Use this template