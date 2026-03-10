Game Template
Fruit Slicer
A swipe-to-slice arcade game. Slice fruit tossed up from the bottom of the screen, chain combos for bonus points, and avoid the bombs in Classic and Arcade modes.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Fruit Slicer template is for
Food and drink brands, casual-game makers, and anyone who wants a quick swipe game for phones.
What’s included
- Swipe to slice fruit tossed up from the bottom of the screen
- Chain combos for bonus points and avoid the bombs
- Classic and Arcade modes, with frost berries in Arcade
- Tune gravity, toss speed, bomb chance, and combo scoring in the Game tab
Explore the Fruit Slicer design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Fruit Slicer
- Make a branded slicing game with your own products in place of the fruit
- Run a high-score promotion for a food or drink brand
- Start a swipe-based arcade game made for phones
More Game TemplatesBrowse all games
Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template