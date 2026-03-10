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Game Template

Fruit Slicer

A swipe-to-slice arcade game. Slice fruit tossed up from the bottom of the screen, chain combos for bonus points, and avoid the bombs in Classic and Arcade modes.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Fruit Slicer game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Fruit Slicer template is for

Food and drink brands, casual-game makers, and anyone who wants a quick swipe game for phones.

What’s included

  • Swipe to slice fruit tossed up from the bottom of the screen
  • Chain combos for bonus points and avoid the bombs
  • Classic and Arcade modes, with frost berries in Arcade
  • Tune gravity, toss speed, bomb chance, and combo scoring in the Game tab

Explore the Fruit Slicer design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Fruit Slicer game template preview 2
  • Fruit Slicer game template preview 3
  • Fruit Slicer game template preview 4
  • Fruit Slicer game template preview 5
  • Fruit Slicer game template preview 6

What you can build with Fruit Slicer

  • Make a branded slicing game with your own products in place of the fruit
  • Run a high-score promotion for a food or drink brand
  • Start a swipe-based arcade game made for phones

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Fruit Slicer

Free to start

Use this template