Game Template
Rhythm Tap
A four-lane rhythm game. Tap each lane as notes cross the hit line in time with the music, building combos and a score multiplier with well-timed hits.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Rhythm Tap template is for
Musicians, labels, and creators who want a game built around their music, and rhythm game fans.
What’s included
- Four lanes where you tap as notes cross the hit line in time with the music
- Perfect, great, and good timing windows
- Combos and a score multiplier for well-timed hits
- Tune note speed, timing windows, scoring, and audio offset in the Game tab
Explore the Rhythm Tap design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Rhythm Tap
- Make a rhythm game for a song or album release
- Build a music practice game for timing and rhythm
- Start a rhythm game you can add songs and note charts to
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template