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Rhythm Tap

A four-lane rhythm game. Tap each lane as notes cross the hit line in time with the music, building combos and a score multiplier with well-timed hits.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Rhythm Tap game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Rhythm Tap template is for

Musicians, labels, and creators who want a game built around their music, and rhythm game fans.

What’s included

  • Four lanes where you tap as notes cross the hit line in time with the music
  • Perfect, great, and good timing windows
  • Combos and a score multiplier for well-timed hits
  • Tune note speed, timing windows, scoring, and audio offset in the Game tab

Explore the Rhythm Tap design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Rhythm Tap game template preview 2
  • Rhythm Tap game template preview 3
  • Rhythm Tap game template preview 4
  • Rhythm Tap game template preview 5
  • Rhythm Tap game template preview 6

What you can build with Rhythm Tap

  • Make a rhythm game for a song or album release
  • Build a music practice game for timing and rhythm
  • Start a rhythm game you can add songs and note charts to

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Rhythm Tap

Free to start

Use this template