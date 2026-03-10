Game Template
Retro Kart
A 3D kart racer with a late-90s console look. Race five rival karts over three laps on two circuits, drifting through turns to charge a mini-turbo.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Retro Kart template is for
Racing fans, retro game fans, and anyone who wants a kart racer with rivals to beat.
What’s included
- 3D kart racing with a late-90s console look
- Race five rival karts over three laps on two circuits
- Drift through turns to charge a mini-turbo
- Tune laps, rival skill, top speed, grip, and drift boosts in the Game tab
Explore the Retro Kart design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Retro Kart
- Make a kart racer starring your own characters
- Add circuits and karts to grow it into a bigger racing game
- Build a racing game for a fan community or brand
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template