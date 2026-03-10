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Retro Kart

A 3D kart racer with a late-90s console look. Race five rival karts over three laps on two circuits, drifting through turns to charge a mini-turbo.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Retro Kart game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Retro Kart template is for

Racing fans, retro game fans, and anyone who wants a kart racer with rivals to beat.

What’s included

  • 3D kart racing with a late-90s console look
  • Race five rival karts over three laps on two circuits
  • Drift through turns to charge a mini-turbo
  • Tune laps, rival skill, top speed, grip, and drift boosts in the Game tab

Explore the Retro Kart design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Retro Kart game template preview 2
  • Retro Kart game template preview 3
  • Retro Kart game template preview 4
  • Retro Kart game template preview 5
  • Retro Kart game template preview 6

What you can build with Retro Kart

  • Make a kart racer starring your own characters
  • Add circuits and karts to grow it into a bigger racing game
  • Build a racing game for a fan community or brand

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Retro Kart

Free to start

Use this template