Game Template
Racing
A 3D low-poly time trial. Drive three laps of a closed circuit as fast as you can, with lap times, a speedometer, a minimap, and a saved best time.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Racing template is for
Racing fans, car brands and dealerships, and anyone building a 3D driving game.
What’s included
- A three-lap time trial on a closed low-poly circuit
- Lap times, a speedometer, and a minimap
- A saved best time to beat
- Tune laps, top speed, acceleration, steering, and grip in the Game tab
Explore the Racing design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Racing
- Make a time-trial game on a track you design
- Build a racing challenge for a car brand, dealership, or motorsport fan app
- Start a 3D racer you can grow with more tracks and cars
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template