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Game Template

Racing

A 3D low-poly time trial. Drive three laps of a closed circuit as fast as you can, with lap times, a speedometer, a minimap, and a saved best time.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Racing game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Racing template is for

Racing fans, car brands and dealerships, and anyone building a 3D driving game.

What’s included

  • A three-lap time trial on a closed low-poly circuit
  • Lap times, a speedometer, and a minimap
  • A saved best time to beat
  • Tune laps, top speed, acceleration, steering, and grip in the Game tab

Explore the Racing design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Racing game template preview 2
  • Racing game template preview 3
  • Racing game template preview 4
  • Racing game template preview 5
  • Racing game template preview 6

What you can build with Racing

  • Make a time-trial game on a track you design
  • Build a racing challenge for a car brand, dealership, or motorsport fan app
  • Start a 3D racer you can grow with more tracks and cars

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Racing

Free to start

Use this template