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Tower Defense

An isometric tower defense game. Build and upgrade towers beside a winding path to stop waves of enemies before they reach your castle, across three maps.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Tower Defense game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Tower Defense template is for

Strategy fans and indie developers who want a tower defense game to build on.

What’s included

  • Build and upgrade towers beside a winding path
  • Stop waves of enemies before they reach your castle
  • Three isometric maps
  • Tune starting money, lives, and each tower's cost, damage, and range in the Game tab

Explore the Tower Defense design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Tower Defense game template preview 2
  • Tower Defense game template preview 3
  • Tower Defense game template preview 4
  • Tower Defense game template preview 5
  • Tower Defense game template preview 6

What you can build with Tower Defense

  • Make a tower defense game with your own towers, enemies, and maps
  • Add maps and tower types to grow it
  • Start a strategy game with the waves and economy already working

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Tower Defense

Free to start

Use this template