Game Template
Tower Defense
An isometric tower defense game. Build and upgrade towers beside a winding path to stop waves of enemies before they reach your castle, across three maps.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Tower Defense template is for
Strategy fans and indie developers who want a tower defense game to build on.
What’s included
- Build and upgrade towers beside a winding path
- Stop waves of enemies before they reach your castle
- Three isometric maps
- Tune starting money, lives, and each tower's cost, damage, and range in the Game tab
Explore the Tower Defense design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Tower Defense
- Make a tower defense game with your own towers, enemies, and maps
- Add maps and tower types to grow it
- Start a strategy game with the waves and economy already working
More Game TemplatesBrowse all games
Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template