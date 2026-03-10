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Game Template

Platformer

A side-scrolling pixel-art platformer. Run and jump through the level, collect coins, stomp slimes, avoid spikes and pits, and reach the flag with three lives.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Platformer game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Platformer template is for

Indie developers, retro game fans, and anyone who wants to make a classic side-scroller.

What’s included

  • Run and jump through a side-scrolling pixel-art level
  • Collect coins, stomp slimes, and avoid spikes and pits
  • Reach the flag with three lives
  • Tune run speed, jump strength, coyote time, lives, and enemy speed in the Game tab

Explore the Platformer design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Platformer game template preview 2
  • Platformer game template preview 3
  • Platformer game template preview 4
  • Platformer game template preview 5
  • Platformer game template preview 6

What you can build with Platformer

  • Make a platformer with your own hero, levels, and pixel art
  • Add levels and enemies to grow it into a longer game
  • Build a retro-style game starring your brand's mascot

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Platformer

Free to start

Use this template