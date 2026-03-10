Game Template
Platformer
A side-scrolling pixel-art platformer. Run and jump through the level, collect coins, stomp slimes, avoid spikes and pits, and reach the flag with three lives.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Platformer template is for
Indie developers, retro game fans, and anyone who wants to make a classic side-scroller.
What’s included
- Run and jump through a side-scrolling pixel-art level
- Collect coins, stomp slimes, and avoid spikes and pits
- Reach the flag with three lives
- Tune run speed, jump strength, coyote time, lives, and enemy speed in the Game tab
Explore the Platformer design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Platformer
- Make a platformer with your own hero, levels, and pixel art
- Add levels and enemies to grow it into a longer game
- Build a retro-style game starring your brand's mascot
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template