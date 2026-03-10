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Top-down Adventure

A pixel-art top-down adventure. Explore a village and a forest, talk to villagers, collect coins and gems, and fight slimes on your way to completing the quest.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Top-down Adventure game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Top-down Adventure template is for

Fans of classic adventure games and indie developers who want a small world to build on.

What’s included

  • A pixel-art top-down adventure across a village and a forest
  • Talk to villagers and collect coins and gems
  • Fight slimes with a sword on your way to completing the quest
  • Tune walk speed, hearts, sword timing, and slime behavior in the Game tab

Explore the Top-down Adventure design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Top-down Adventure game template preview 2
  • Top-down Adventure game template preview 3
  • Top-down Adventure game template preview 4
  • Top-down Adventure game template preview 5
  • Top-down Adventure game template preview 6

What you can build with Top-down Adventure

  • Make an adventure game with your own world, characters, and quests
  • Add areas and dungeons to grow it into a longer game
  • Build a story game for a fantasy book or community

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Top-down Adventure

Free to start

Use this template