Game Template
Top-down Adventure
A pixel-art top-down adventure. Explore a village and a forest, talk to villagers, collect coins and gems, and fight slimes on your way to completing the quest.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Top-down Adventure template is for
Fans of classic adventure games and indie developers who want a small world to build on.
What’s included
- A pixel-art top-down adventure across a village and a forest
- Talk to villagers and collect coins and gems
- Fight slimes with a sword on your way to completing the quest
- Tune walk speed, hearts, sword timing, and slime behavior in the Game tab
Explore the Top-down Adventure design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Top-down Adventure
- Make an adventure game with your own world, characters, and quests
- Add areas and dungeons to grow it into a longer game
- Build a story game for a fantasy book or community
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template