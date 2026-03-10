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Sketch Jump

An endless vertical jumper drawn on graph paper. Steer an ink-drop as it bounces from platform to platform, climbing as high as you can without falling.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Sketch Jump game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Sketch Jump template is for

Casual-game makers and brands that want an endless jumper with a hand-drawn look.

What’s included

  • Steer an ink-drop as it bounces from platform to platform on graph paper
  • Climb as high as you can without falling
  • Springs, moving and crumbling platforms, monsters, and coins
  • Tune gravity, jump speed, platform gaps, and hazards in the Game tab

Explore the Sketch Jump design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Sketch Jump game template preview 2
  • Sketch Jump game template preview 3
  • Sketch Jump game template preview 4
  • Sketch Jump game template preview 5
  • Sketch Jump game template preview 6

What you can build with Sketch Jump

  • Make an endless jumper with your own character and art style
  • Run a highest-climb challenge for a school, event, or brand
  • Start a one-thumb game made for phones

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template

Sketch Jump

Free to start

Use this template