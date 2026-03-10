Game Template
Sketch Jump
An endless vertical jumper drawn on graph paper. Steer an ink-drop as it bounces from platform to platform, climbing as high as you can without falling.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Sketch Jump template is for
Casual-game makers and brands that want an endless jumper with a hand-drawn look.
What’s included
- Steer an ink-drop as it bounces from platform to platform on graph paper
- Climb as high as you can without falling
- Springs, moving and crumbling platforms, monsters, and coins
- Tune gravity, jump speed, platform gaps, and hazards in the Game tab
Explore the Sketch Jump design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Sketch Jump
- Make an endless jumper with your own character and art style
- Run a highest-climb challenge for a school, event, or brand
- Start a one-thumb game made for phones
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template