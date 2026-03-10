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Memory Match

A kid-friendly memory pairs game. Flip two cards at a time to find matching pairs, with multiple board sizes, a move counter, and a best score for each size.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Memory Match game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Memory Match template is for

Parents, teachers, and kids' app makers who want a simple, friendly memory game.

What’s included

  • Flip two cards at a time to find matching pairs
  • Easy, medium, and hard board sizes, with a best score for each
  • Animal, food, and space card themes, a move counter, and an optional timer
  • Tune flip speed, star thresholds, themes, and card backs in the Game tab

Explore the Memory Match design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Memory Match game template preview 2
  • Memory Match game template preview 3
  • Memory Match game template preview 4
  • Memory Match game template preview 5
  • Memory Match game template preview 6

What you can build with Memory Match

  • Make a memory game for a preschool or learning app
  • Build a matching game with flash cards for vocabulary or a new language
  • Make a branded pairs game with your own products or characters

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Memory Match

Free to start

Use this template