Game Template
Memory Match
A kid-friendly memory pairs game. Flip two cards at a time to find matching pairs, with multiple board sizes, a move counter, and a best score for each size.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Memory Match template is for
Parents, teachers, and kids' app makers who want a simple, friendly memory game.
What’s included
- Flip two cards at a time to find matching pairs
- Easy, medium, and hard board sizes, with a best score for each
- Animal, food, and space card themes, a move counter, and an optional timer
- Tune flip speed, star thresholds, themes, and card backs in the Game tab
Explore the Memory Match design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Memory Match
- Make a memory game for a preschool or learning app
- Build a matching game with flash cards for vocabulary or a new language
- Make a branded pairs game with your own products or characters
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template