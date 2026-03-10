Game Template
Space Shooter
A survivors-style pixel-art space shooter. Your ship fires automatically while you dodge waves of enemies, collect XP, and pick upgrades each time you level up.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Space Shooter template is for
Action game fans and indie developers who want an auto-firing shooter with upgrades.
What’s included
- A pixel-art space shooter where your ship fires automatically
- Dodge waves of enemies and collect XP
- Pick an upgrade each time you level up
- Tune ship speed, fire rate, damage, XP, and enemy spawns in the Game tab
Explore the Space Shooter design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Space Shooter
- Make a space shooter with your own ships, enemies, and upgrades
- Grow it into a longer game with bosses and new weapons
- Build a quick action game for a sci-fi brand or community
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template