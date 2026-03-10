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Space Shooter

A survivors-style pixel-art space shooter. Your ship fires automatically while you dodge waves of enemies, collect XP, and pick upgrades each time you level up.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Space Shooter game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Space Shooter template is for

Action game fans and indie developers who want an auto-firing shooter with upgrades.

What’s included

  • A pixel-art space shooter where your ship fires automatically
  • Dodge waves of enemies and collect XP
  • Pick an upgrade each time you level up
  • Tune ship speed, fire rate, damage, XP, and enemy spawns in the Game tab

Explore the Space Shooter design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Space Shooter game template preview 2
  • Space Shooter game template preview 3
  • Space Shooter game template preview 4
  • Space Shooter game template preview 5
  • Space Shooter game template preview 6

What you can build with Space Shooter

  • Make a space shooter with your own ships, enemies, and upgrades
  • Grow it into a longer game with bosses and new weapons
  • Build a quick action game for a sci-fi brand or community

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Space Shooter

Free to start

Use this template