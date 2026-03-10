Game Template
RPG Battle
A turn-based RPG battler. Lead a party of a Knight, a Mage, and a Healer through five battles ending in a dragon boss, choosing attacks, skills, and items each turn.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the RPG Battle template is for
RPG fans and indie developers who want turn-based combat ready to build a story around.
What’s included
- Lead a Knight, a Mage, and a Healer through five battles
- Choose attacks, skills, and items each turn
- A dragon boss at the end, with XP and levels along the way
- Tune damage, critical hits, potions, and XP in the Game tab
Explore the RPG Battle design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with RPG Battle
- Make an RPG with your own party, enemies, and story
- Add battles and areas to grow it into a longer adventure
- Build a turn-based game for a fantasy book or tabletop community
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template