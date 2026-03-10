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RPG Battle

A turn-based RPG battler. Lead a party of a Knight, a Mage, and a Healer through five battles ending in a dragon boss, choosing attacks, skills, and items each turn.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
RPG Battle game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the RPG Battle template is for

RPG fans and indie developers who want turn-based combat ready to build a story around.

What’s included

  • Lead a Knight, a Mage, and a Healer through five battles
  • Choose attacks, skills, and items each turn
  • A dragon boss at the end, with XP and levels along the way
  • Tune damage, critical hits, potions, and XP in the Game tab

Explore the RPG Battle design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • RPG Battle game template preview 2
  • RPG Battle game template preview 3
  • RPG Battle game template preview 4
  • RPG Battle game template preview 5
  • RPG Battle game template preview 6

What you can build with RPG Battle

  • Make an RPG with your own party, enemies, and story
  • Add battles and areas to grow it into a longer adventure
  • Build a turn-based game for a fantasy book or tabletop community

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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RPG Battle

Free to start

Use this template