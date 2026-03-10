Game Template
One-tap Arcade
A one-button arcade flyer. Tap to flap through the gaps between pipes, scoring a point for each one as the pipes speed up and the gaps narrow.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the One-tap Arcade template is for
Anyone who wants the simplest possible game to start with, and brands that want a one-button high-score game.
What’s included
- Tap to flap through the gaps between pipes
- A point for each pipe, as the pipes speed up and the gaps narrow
- Title, gameplay, and results screens already built
- Tune gravity, flap strength, speed, gap size, and colors in the Game tab
Explore the One-tap Arcade design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with One-tap Arcade
- Make a first game you can finish and publish
- Swap in your own character and obstacles for a branded game
- Run a high-score contest for a launch, event, or classroom
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template