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Game Template

One-tap Arcade

A one-button arcade flyer. Tap to flap through the gaps between pipes, scoring a point for each one as the pipes speed up and the gaps narrow.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
One-tap Arcade game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the One-tap Arcade template is for

Anyone who wants the simplest possible game to start with, and brands that want a one-button high-score game.

What’s included

  • Tap to flap through the gaps between pipes
  • A point for each pipe, as the pipes speed up and the gaps narrow
  • Title, gameplay, and results screens already built
  • Tune gravity, flap strength, speed, gap size, and colors in the Game tab

Explore the One-tap Arcade design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • One-tap Arcade game template preview 2
  • One-tap Arcade game template preview 3
  • One-tap Arcade game template preview 4
  • One-tap Arcade game template preview 5
  • One-tap Arcade game template preview 6

What you can build with One-tap Arcade

  • Make a first game you can finish and publish
  • Swap in your own character and obstacles for a branded game
  • Run a high-score contest for a launch, event, or classroom

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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One-tap Arcade

Free to start

Use this template