Game Template
Hidden Object
A seek-and-find game drawn in an ink-and-watercolor style. Search four cluttered rooms for a list of hidden objects against the clock, with hints when you get stuck.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Hidden Object template is for
Puzzle fans, children's book and education teams, and brands that want a relaxed seek-and-find game.
What’s included
- Four cluttered rooms drawn in an ink-and-watercolor style
- Find a list of hidden objects against the clock, with a star for a fast finish
- Hints when you get stuck, and zoom for the small details
- Tune items per round, the time limit, wrong-tap penalties, and hints in the Game tab
Explore the Hidden Object design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Hidden Object
- Make a seek-and-find game for a children's book or learning app
- Hide your products in a scene for a brand or holiday campaign
- Start a calm puzzle game with your own illustrated rooms
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template