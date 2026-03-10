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Hidden Object

A seek-and-find game drawn in an ink-and-watercolor style. Search four cluttered rooms for a list of hidden objects against the clock, with hints when you get stuck.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Hidden Object game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Hidden Object template is for

Puzzle fans, children's book and education teams, and brands that want a relaxed seek-and-find game.

What’s included

  • Four cluttered rooms drawn in an ink-and-watercolor style
  • Find a list of hidden objects against the clock, with a star for a fast finish
  • Hints when you get stuck, and zoom for the small details
  • Tune items per round, the time limit, wrong-tap penalties, and hints in the Game tab

Explore the Hidden Object design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Hidden Object game template preview 2
  • Hidden Object game template preview 3
  • Hidden Object game template preview 4
  • Hidden Object game template preview 5
  • Hidden Object game template preview 6

What you can build with Hidden Object

  • Make a seek-and-find game for a children's book or learning app
  • Hide your products in a scene for a brand or holiday campaign
  • Start a calm puzzle game with your own illustrated rooms

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Hidden Object

Free to start

Use this template