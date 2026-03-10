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Hop Across

An endless voxel hopper. Guide a small fox across roads, rivers, and rail lines one tile at a time, dodging traffic and riding logs to see how far you can get.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Hop Across game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Hop Across template is for

Casual-game makers and brands that want an endless high-score game with a character people remember.

What’s included

  • Guide a small fox across roads, rivers, and rail lines one tile at a time
  • Dodge traffic and ride logs to see how far you can get
  • An endless voxel course that gets harder the farther you go, with a hawk that swoops in if you wait too long
  • Tune hop timing, traffic speed, river width, and train timing in the Game tab

Explore the Hop Across design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Hop Across game template preview 2
  • Hop Across game template preview 3
  • Hop Across game template preview 4
  • Hop Across game template preview 5
  • Hop Across game template preview 6

What you can build with Hop Across

  • Make an endless hopper starring your own mascot
  • Run a how-far-can-you-get challenge for a launch or event
  • Start a 3D voxel arcade game for phones

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Hop Across

Free to start

Use this template