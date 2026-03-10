Game Template
Hop Across
An endless voxel hopper. Guide a small fox across roads, rivers, and rail lines one tile at a time, dodging traffic and riding logs to see how far you can get.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Hop Across template is for
Casual-game makers and brands that want an endless high-score game with a character people remember.
What’s included
- Guide a small fox across roads, rivers, and rail lines one tile at a time
- Dodge traffic and ride logs to see how far you can get
- An endless voxel course that gets harder the farther you go, with a hawk that swoops in if you wait too long
- Tune hop timing, traffic speed, river width, and train timing in the Game tab
Explore the Hop Across design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Hop Across
- Make an endless hopper starring your own mascot
- Run a how-far-can-you-get challenge for a launch or event
- Start a 3D voxel arcade game for phones
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template