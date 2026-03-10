Game Template
Retro Horror
A short first-person horror escape with a PS1-style look. Search a foggy roadside motel for three fuses to restore power to the gate, while something stalks the halls.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Retro Horror template is for
Horror fans, indie developers, and game jam teams who want a short, spooky first-person game.
What’s included
- A short first-person horror escape with a late-90s console look
- Search a foggy roadside motel for three fuses to restore power to the gate
- Something stalks the halls, and it can hear you run and see your flashlight
- Tune flashlight battery, stalker speed, hearing range, and fog in the Game tab
Explore the Retro Horror design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Retro Horror
- Make a short horror game for Halloween or a game jam
- Build a spooky escape with your own location and story
- Start a first-person horror game with the creature already hunting
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template