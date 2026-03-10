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Retro Horror

A short first-person horror escape with a PS1-style look. Search a foggy roadside motel for three fuses to restore power to the gate, while something stalks the halls.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Retro Horror game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Retro Horror template is for

Horror fans, indie developers, and game jam teams who want a short, spooky first-person game.

What’s included

  • A short first-person horror escape with a late-90s console look
  • Search a foggy roadside motel for three fuses to restore power to the gate
  • Something stalks the halls, and it can hear you run and see your flashlight
  • Tune flashlight battery, stalker speed, hearing range, and fog in the Game tab

Explore the Retro Horror design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Retro Horror game template preview 2
  • Retro Horror game template preview 3
  • Retro Horror game template preview 4
  • Retro Horror game template preview 5
  • Retro Horror game template preview 6

What you can build with Retro Horror

  • Make a short horror game for Halloween or a game jam
  • Build a spooky escape with your own location and story
  • Start a first-person horror game with the creature already hunting

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Retro Horror

Free to start

Use this template