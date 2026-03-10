Game Template
Realistic Puzzle Room
A short first-person escape room set in a 1920s study. Look around, inspect objects, and solve linked puzzles to unlock the door, in a realistically lit 3D room.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Realistic Puzzle Room template is for
Escape room businesses, puzzle fans, and anyone who wants to make a short first-person mystery.
What’s included
- A first-person escape room in a realistically lit 1920s study
- Look around, inspect objects, and solve linked puzzles to unlock the door
- Hints and an optional timer
- Tune look sensitivity, walk speed, lighting, and hints in the Game tab
Explore the Realistic Puzzle Room design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Realistic Puzzle Room
- Make a digital teaser for an escape room business
- Build a mystery game with your own room, clues, and story
- Start a first-person puzzle game you can add rooms to
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template