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Realistic Puzzle Room

A short first-person escape room set in a 1920s study. Look around, inspect objects, and solve linked puzzles to unlock the door, in a realistically lit 3D room.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Realistic Puzzle Room game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Realistic Puzzle Room template is for

Escape room businesses, puzzle fans, and anyone who wants to make a short first-person mystery.

What’s included

  • A first-person escape room in a realistically lit 1920s study
  • Look around, inspect objects, and solve linked puzzles to unlock the door
  • Hints and an optional timer
  • Tune look sensitivity, walk speed, lighting, and hints in the Game tab

Explore the Realistic Puzzle Room design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Realistic Puzzle Room game template preview 2
  • Realistic Puzzle Room game template preview 3
  • Realistic Puzzle Room game template preview 4
  • Realistic Puzzle Room game template preview 5
  • Realistic Puzzle Room game template preview 6

What you can build with Realistic Puzzle Room

  • Make a digital teaser for an escape room business
  • Build a mystery game with your own room, clues, and story
  • Start a first-person puzzle game you can add rooms to

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Realistic Puzzle Room

Free to start

Use this template