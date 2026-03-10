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Mini Golf

A five-hole 3D mini golf game with a toon look. Drag back to aim and set the power, putt around windmills, bumpers, and hills, and finish with a scorecard against par.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Mini Golf game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Mini Golf template is for

Mini golf courses, family entertainment venues, and anyone making a relaxed 3D sports game.

What’s included

  • Five holes with windmills, bumpers, and hills in a 3D toon look
  • Drag back to aim and set the power for each putt
  • A scorecard against par at the end of the round
  • Tune shot power, rolling resistance, the stroke limit, and penalties in the Game tab

Explore the Mini Golf design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Mini Golf game template preview 2
  • Mini Golf game template preview 3
  • Mini Golf game template preview 4
  • Mini Golf game template preview 5
  • Mini Golf game template preview 6

What you can build with Mini Golf

  • Make a mini golf game modeled on your own course or venue
  • Add holes and obstacles to build a longer course
  • Run a lowest-score challenge for an event or promotion

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Mini Golf

Free to start

Use this template