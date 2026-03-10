Game Template
Mini Golf
A five-hole 3D mini golf game with a toon look. Drag back to aim and set the power, putt around windmills, bumpers, and hills, and finish with a scorecard against par.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Mini Golf template is for
Mini golf courses, family entertainment venues, and anyone making a relaxed 3D sports game.
What’s included
- Five holes with windmills, bumpers, and hills in a 3D toon look
- Drag back to aim and set the power for each putt
- A scorecard against par at the end of the round
- Tune shot power, rolling resistance, the stroke limit, and penalties in the Game tab
Explore the Mini Golf design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Mini Golf
- Make a mini golf game modeled on your own course or venue
- Add holes and obstacles to build a longer course
- Run a lowest-score challenge for an event or promotion
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template