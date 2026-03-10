Game Template
Story Adventure
A short hand-drawn point-and-click adventure. Explore four scenes, collect items, and solve puzzles to light the lighthouse on a stormy night, with two possible endings.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Story Adventure template is for
Writers, illustrators, and teachers who want to tell a short interactive story.
What’s included
- A hand-drawn point-and-click adventure across four scenes
- Collect items and solve puzzles to light the lighthouse on a stormy night
- Two possible endings
- Tune walk speed, scene transitions, and the ink-and-watercolor style in the Game tab
Explore the Story Adventure design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Story Adventure
- Turn a short story or picture book into an interactive game
- Build a story-based lesson for a classroom
- Start a point-and-click adventure with your own scenes and puzzles
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template