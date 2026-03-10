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Story Adventure

A short hand-drawn point-and-click adventure. Explore four scenes, collect items, and solve puzzles to light the lighthouse on a stormy night, with two possible endings.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Story Adventure game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Story Adventure template is for

Writers, illustrators, and teachers who want to tell a short interactive story.

What’s included

  • A hand-drawn point-and-click adventure across four scenes
  • Collect items and solve puzzles to light the lighthouse on a stormy night
  • Two possible endings
  • Tune walk speed, scene transitions, and the ink-and-watercolor style in the Game tab

Explore the Story Adventure design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Story Adventure game template preview 2
  • Story Adventure game template preview 3
  • Story Adventure game template preview 4
  • Story Adventure game template preview 5
  • Story Adventure game template preview 6

What you can build with Story Adventure

  • Turn a short story or picture book into an interactive game
  • Build a story-based lesson for a classroom
  • Start a point-and-click adventure with your own scenes and puzzles

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Story Adventure

Free to start

Use this template