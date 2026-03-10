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Flight

A 3D low-poly arcade flying game over an island archipelago. Race through ring courses against the clock, or switch to free flight and collect every star.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Flight game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Flight template is for

Aviation fans, travel and tourism brands, and anyone making a 3D flying game.

What’s included

  • Low-poly arcade flying over an island archipelago
  • Race through ring courses against the clock
  • A free flight mode where you collect every star
  • Tune cruise speed, boost, turn rate, and missed-ring penalties in the Game tab

Explore the Flight design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Flight game template preview 2
  • Flight game template preview 3
  • Flight game template preview 4
  • Flight game template preview 5
  • Flight game template preview 6

What you can build with Flight

  • Make a flying game set over your own island, city, or resort
  • Build a time-trial challenge for an aviation or travel brand
  • Start a 3D flight game with the controls and courses already working

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Flight

Free to start

Use this template