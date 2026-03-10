Game Template
Flight
A 3D low-poly arcade flying game over an island archipelago. Race through ring courses against the clock, or switch to free flight and collect every star.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Flight template is for
Aviation fans, travel and tourism brands, and anyone making a 3D flying game.
What’s included
- Low-poly arcade flying over an island archipelago
- Race through ring courses against the clock
- A free flight mode where you collect every star
- Tune cruise speed, boost, turn rate, and missed-ring penalties in the Game tab
Explore the Flight design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Flight
- Make a flying game set over your own island, city, or resort
- Build a time-trial challenge for an aviation or travel brand
- Start a 3D flight game with the controls and courses already working
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template