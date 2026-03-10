Open main menu
Theme

Game Template

Solitaire

Classic Klondike solitaire. Move cards across the tableau, draw from the stock, and build all four suits from ace to king, with auto-finish and a win celebration.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Solitaire game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Solitaire template is for

Anyone who wants a card game people already know how to play, from casual players to card game makers.

What’s included

  • Classic Klondike: move cards across the tableau, draw from the stock, and build all four suits from ace to king
  • Draw one or three cards, with optional Vegas scoring
  • Auto-finish and a win celebration
  • Tune scoring, draw count, animation speed, and table colors in the Game tab

Explore the Solitaire design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Solitaire game template preview 2
  • Solitaire game template preview 3
  • Solitaire game template preview 4
  • Solitaire game template preview 5
  • Solitaire game template preview 6

What you can build with Solitaire

  • Make a solitaire game with your own card designs
  • Add a relaxing card game to a bigger app
  • Start a card game you can turn into other solitaire variants

More Game Templates

Browse all games

Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template

Solitaire

Free to start

Use this template