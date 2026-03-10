Game Template
Solitaire
Classic Klondike solitaire. Move cards across the tableau, draw from the stock, and build all four suits from ace to king, with auto-finish and a win celebration.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Solitaire template is for
Anyone who wants a card game people already know how to play, from casual players to card game makers.
What’s included
- Classic Klondike: move cards across the tableau, draw from the stock, and build all four suits from ace to king
- Draw one or three cards, with optional Vegas scoring
- Auto-finish and a win celebration
- Tune scoring, draw count, animation speed, and table colors in the Game tab
Explore the Solitaire design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Solitaire
- Make a solitaire game with your own card designs
- Add a relaxing card game to a bigger app
- Start a card game you can turn into other solitaire variants
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template