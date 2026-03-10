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Game Template

Quiz Night

A multiple-choice trivia quiz. Pick a category, answer ten timed questions, build a streak for bonus points, and see your score and best result at the end.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Game
Quiz Night game template preview

Template type

Game

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

6 visual previews

Who the Quiz Night template is for

Teachers, trainers, pubs that run quiz nights, and communities that want a trivia game.

What’s included

  • Pick a category and answer ten timed multiple-choice questions
  • Build a streak for bonus points
  • See your score and best result at the end
  • Tune questions per round, seconds per question, and scoring in the Game tab

Explore the Quiz Night design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Quiz Night game template preview 2
  • Quiz Night game template preview 3
  • Quiz Night game template preview 4
  • Quiz Night game template preview 5
  • Quiz Night game template preview 6

What you can build with Quiz Night

  • Make a trivia game with your own categories and questions
  • Build a quiz for training, onboarding, or a classroom
  • Run a trivia challenge for a community, podcast, or event

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Make it yours

Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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Quiz Night

Free to start

Use this template