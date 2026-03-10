Game Template
Quiz Night
A multiple-choice trivia quiz. Pick a category, answer ten timed questions, build a streak for bonus points, and see your score and best result at the end.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Game
Template type
Game
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
6 visual previews
Who the Quiz Night template is for
Teachers, trainers, pubs that run quiz nights, and communities that want a trivia game.
What’s included
- Pick a category and answer ten timed multiple-choice questions
- Build a streak for bonus points
- See your score and best result at the end
- Tune questions per round, seconds per question, and scoring in the Game tab
Explore the Quiz Night design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Quiz Night
- Make a trivia game with your own categories and questions
- Build a quiz for training, onboarding, or a classroom
- Run a trivia challenge for a community, podcast, or event
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Make it yours
Start with this game template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template